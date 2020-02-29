Stephanie Woolsey became the third Seacat swimmer from Gering to sign to continue her swimming at the collegiate level after inking Monday with Oklahoma Baptist University. The university is an NCAA Division II school that is a member of the RMAC conference.
“I went to visit Oklahoma Baptist with my coach and it seemed like a better environment for me. It felt like home there and I liked the team a lot more and the campus,” she said. “I am excited that I get to continue to swim for the next four years. I have been doing it since I was little, so I am not quite ready to give it up yet.”
Woolsey is the third of four girls in her family that has gone through the Seacat swimming program, following in the footsteps of her sisters Jessica and Vanessa. Stephanie has a younger sister, Patricia, who is a freshman swimmer for the Seacats.
Woolsey started swimming in the second grade on the heels of her two sisters.
“I first started swimming in the second grade and my older sisters had swam before me. And by the time I was a junior, I knew I wanted to swim at the collegiate level,” she said. “I think if they hadn’t swam before me, I probably wouldn’t have swam now. So, by them swimming and staying with it, it definitely influenced me.”
Woolsey is also the first in her family to swim in college. She said when she signed with Oklahoma Baptist, the school wasn’t on her radar but made a beep on her radar when she went for a visit.
“Actually, I was looking at three other colleges other than Oklahoma Baptist before choosing,” she said.
Woolsey also becomes the third Gering swimmer to sign to continue swimming in college this season. Woolsey is following in the footsteps of Alanna Becker, who signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Hailey Rickey, who signed with Grinnell College.
“We all have been swimming together since we were really little,” she said. “It has been really cool to know that we are all going to continue our swimming careers and we probably will compete against each other in years to come, too.”
Now, with that college decision out of the way, Woolsey can concentrate on the state meet, which will begin Thursday in Lincoln.
“It has been great to swim with the Scottsbluff Seacats,” she said. “And also to swim with everyone from Scottsbluff and Gering has been awesome. It has been a great year for the team and everyone.”
Woolsey is qualified in four events at the state championships this weekend. Woolsey is with Becker, Samantha Galindo, and Haley Holzworth in the 200 medley relay, the 50-yard freestyle, and the 100-yard freestyle. She is also teammates with her sister Patricia, Galindo, Becker in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Seacat coach John Galindo said Woolsey will bring leadership and hard work to the Bison program at Oklahoma Baptist.
“She is a silent leader. She leads by example,” Galindo said. “I had a chance to go down there and meet with the coach, talk with him. Stephie is a hard worker. She is amazing and tough in the water and she goes after what she wants. When I was talking with the coach there, that is what he was looking for. He was looking for that silent leader; someone that will show an example. I told him he has the right person. I am very excited for her to be swimming at Oklahoma Baptist and it is a great fit for her.”
Woolsey’s goals at Oklahoma Baptist is to do whatever it takes to help the Bison win.
“I am just excited to get on a new team,” she said. “I want to get faster as a swimmer and meet new people and really find out what I am capable of.”
Woolsey plans on majoring in mass communication with a minor in graphic design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.