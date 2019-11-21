When the Gering wrestling team opened up practice Monday, they did so in their new wrestling room.
To say the least, there was no more climbing up the steep stairs to the practice room like in years past. Now the wrestlers have a top notch room to practice in that has heat and speakers built in for music.
Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger said things are looking up for the Gering wrestling program as 35 wrestlers hit the first day of practice with renewed anticipation.
“It went good. We had a pretty good turnout of kids who showed up with a lot of new faces, which is always good. We have a lot of returning kids who are hungry this year. We got a good sweat in and it was nice to break in the new room in style,”
The room had an aroma of sweatOn te wall in the room, current wreslers can see the accomplishments of those who came before . While it was a different feel from the old room, it was a welcome change that the wrestlers took in wholeheartedly.
“It is different,” Berger said. “It is hot which is good because these kids will get a good sweat in. You can tell who is working and not working. But everybody was working hard today.”
This year’s team has plenty of talent with returners and newcomers to the program.
“We have 35 to 36 kids out which we are gaining numbers every year since I have been here which is great,” Berger said. “Kids are trying it for the first time, which is great. We want those kids. I am happy with the numbers.
Leading the list are several returners that performed well at the state meet last February.
Leading the list is Class B 106 champion Quinton Chavez, who finished last season with a 34-3 record. Nate Rocheleau also finished fourth at 126 a year ago.
“We have a bunch of returners and we have kids who transferred in from other schools. So, that has been a huge help to have kids with experience wo transferred in and they are helping the other kids get better. The experience in this room is great and kids can push each other and that is what is all about.”
The wrestling team will have two weeks to practice. Next week is a shortened week because of the Thanksgiving holidays. After that, the Bulldogs will open up the season the first week in December when they will dual Chadron and then head to Cozad.
Berger said this team is hungry to get going.
“They were excited (for the first practice),” he said. “We did wrestling pre-season for about three weeks and that was good and kids worked pretty good. But they were hungry to get on the match and actually wrestle. This was good and they got it out.”
