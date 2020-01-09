Gering had two wrestlers claim first in their weight classes en route to finishing third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4 in Scottsbluff.
Hastings took first with a team score of 149.5, Columbus ended second at 129 and Gering had 105.05
Gering coach Jarred Berger said his team wrestled well against some very good teams.
“We wrestled pretty well against a good Class A school (Columbus) and the top Class B school (Hastings),” he said.
Berger said it was tough going into the tournament not knowing much about their opponents since they rarely face the schools that competed in the GNAC Tournament. Berger said a couple of his wrestlers were ahead in points, but ended up losing by pin. He said if they picked up those wins, they could have finished higher in the team standings.
“We were right up there,” he said. “We’re right where we need to be (at this point in the season). It’s fun to wrestle some kids we don’t normally wrestle.”
Gering’s Quinton Chavez took first at 113. Chavez won his match over Hunter Anderson of Hastings 19-3 in the second round of the tournament. Chavez pinned Scottsbluff’s Aaron Price in 25 seconds for his second win. Chavez scored another pin in the fourth round, downing North Platte’s Drue Huntsman after 1:22 into the match.
In the fifth round, Chavez earned a 13-5 decision over Blake Cerny of Columbus.
The Bulldogs’ Nate Rocheleau finished first at 138. In the second round, Rocheleau pinned Scottsbluff’s Alexander Galindo-Longoria in 1:39. He won 9-8 over Hastings’ Austin Yohe. Rocheleau then picked up back-to-back pins in rounds 4 and 5. He pinned North Platte’s Santana Morin in 1:56 and got the pin at 2:58 against Columbus’ Alex Korte.
Nathaniel Murillo took home a second place finish for the Bulldogs at 132. Murillo started the tournament with a pin in 3:37 over North Platte’s Skyler Geier-Dodson. Murillo suffered a set back in round two, losing a 7-2 decision to eventual 132 champ Tanner Kobza of Columbus.
Murillo bounced back with a win by forfeit over Hastings’ Bryce Brown. Murillo then picked up a 9-1 decision over Scotsbluff’s Abram Perales in the fifth round.
At 160, Jacob Awiszus earned second for Gering. Awiszus earned a 6-3 decision against North Platte’s Cash Arensdorf in the first round. Awiszus pinned Mac Shevlin of Columbus in 2:58. He picked up a 8-6 decision over Alex Anthony of McCook in the third round. Awiszus fell to Hastings’ Izaak Hunsley in a 14-0 decision. Awiszus bounced back after he pinned Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss in 1:44 in round 5.
Paul Ruff pulled off the upset earning an 8-1 decision over Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia in the third round eliciting loud cheering from the stands and his teammates.
Tucker Hixon took third place at 285. He was pinned by Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek. Hixon bounced back and pinned Hastings’ Nick Tullis in 1:06 in the second round.
Marquel Maldonado also picked up a third place finish with a win over North Platte’s Kole Weigel.
Local Wrestlers Tournament
Individual
Records
106 — Marquel Maldonado, Gering, 2-1
113 — Quinton Chavez, Gering, 4-0; Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 1-3.
120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, 2-1; Paul Ruff, Gering, 2-1.
126 — Tyler Nagel, Gering, 2-3; Jaylin Chunn, Scottsbluff, 0-5.
132 — Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, 3-1; Abram Perales, Scottsbluff, 1-3.
138 — Nate Rocheleau, Gering, 4-0; Alexander Galindo-Longoria, Scottsbluff, 0-4.
145 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 1-3; Albert Stone, Gering, 1-3.
152 — Donovan DeLosSantos, Gering, 0-3.
160 — Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 3-1; Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, 2-2.
170 — Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 2-2; Eli Thompson, Gering, 1-3.
195 — Trey May, Scottsbluff, 1-4; Andrew Mount, Gering, 0-5.
220 — Nick Maag, Scottsbluff, 2-2; iziah Blanco, Gering, 1-3.
285 — Treyton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, 3-0; Tucker Hixon, Gering, 1-2.
