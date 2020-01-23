Gering’s Victoria Mannel is not only a captain of the cheerleading squad, the junior is also involved in a number of other activities at Gering High School as well from sports to school organizations.
During the fall and winter sports season, Mannel can be seen on the sidelines cheering on the football, volleyball, basketball, and wrestling teams. When the spring season comes around, Mannel switches gears to track and field, where she competes in the pole vault. She even went out for cross country this past fall for the first time.
Mannel also competed in cross country in the fall, where she finished 38th in the junior varsity division of the Gering Invite in 32:08 and competed on the varsity team during the Chadron Invite on Sept. 14, running a 34:51.2 time.
On the track, Mannel has become a stellar pole vaulter. As a freshman, her best height was 7 feet, 10 inches to finish 12th at districts. Last year as a sophomore, Mannel set a personal best vault of 8-9 at the Burns Invite to win the event. She cleared at least 8-0 in all the meets she competed in, including going 8-6 at the Best of the West Classic in Scottsbluff.
Outside of athletics, Mannel is involved in a host of other GHS activities from music to speech to the school activity.
Mannel is one of those individuals who loves to stay busy and to get involved and enjoys what she does. Mannel’s personality is upbeat and she enjoys being a Bulldog. Here is what she had to say about Gering High School and the many activities:
MR: You have been a cheerleader for how long?
VM: This is my third year.
MR: Why a cheerleader?
VM: It was always something I wanted to do when I was little. Then, my freshman year, I was super shy and I didn’t want to do anything. One of my friends tagged me along and I really didn’t think I was going to make it. I tried out and did my best and then my name was on the list.
MR: What is so special about being a cheerleader for all the little ones growing up?
VM: I think when I was little, I would look up to them and think that is what makes high school so much fun like the peppiness in the school and the spirit in the school. Elementary school is so good in having great school spirit and I figured cheerleaders bring that to the school. I said, ‘I want to be a part of that.’ When I was little, that is what I thought.
MR: Do you enjoy being a cheerleader?
VM: I do like being a cheerleader.
MR: What is the most fun part of being a cheerleader?
VM: My favorite part is the mini cheer clinic that we do during football season. We have little kids who want to be cheerleaders come and we teach them cheers and then they get to cheer with us at a football game.
MR: Do you participate in any sports?
VM: I do track where I pole vault. I did softball my sophomore year. I did track since my seventh grade year. And I also did cross country.
MR: Why do you like to pole vault?
VM: I like pole vaulting because it is one-on-one with my coach more. Not many people think they will do track just to do pole vault. Like a lot of people are scared of it and we don’t have many people try out for it. It is more like the closest bond I have with anybody is my coach in pole vault. My spirits are super high when I pole vault because he is so good of bringing me up and helping me work on everything I do.
MR: How many years did you run in cross country and what did you think of cross country for the first time?
VM: I just did it this year. It was terrifying and I hate running. I hate it but I love my team so I stuck with it. It was really interesting. It was really hard in the beginning because I joined the season late so I did the workouts they did and tried my hardest.
MR: Was cross country something you just wanted to do?
VM: My friend decided to do it and I decided since I didn’t do softball this year to try something new.
MR: How important is it for someone to get involved in different things in the school like you do?
VM: I think it is important just because you make so many more friends that way and you are not stuck with the same group of people every day. You meet so many more people throughout the year and even people from other schools when you go to different activities. It helps you socially especially for college when you are surrounded by people you don’t know and nobody is there to introduce you to them. It helps your social skills, I guess.
MR: What other activities are you involved in at Gering besides the ones we talked about?
VM: I am in student council, speech, musical, Harmony, Leo’s Club, Key Club, youth group, and I think that is it.
MR: Is it hard to be involved with everything you are in or is it easy?
VM: It is very hard. Balancing everything out while trying to keep my grades up. I have held my 4.0 since I was a freshman and I almost lost it just doing everything because I work, too. So, trying to balance out everything is pretty difficult. But, you get used to it after awhile.
MR: So, what does it mean to do everything you are involved in and maintain a 4.0 GPA?
VM: It is rough. It takes a lot of hard work. A lot of studying.
MR: Do you have to have good time management to maintain the 4.0 and how important is time management?
VM: It is pretty important. You really can’t procrastinate and I am really bad at that. Once I get one thing behind, I immediately have to get caught up or everything starts piling up.
MR: What are your hobbies?
VM: I love playing the ukulele. I am in Girl Scouts, which I think is a hobby maybe. I love singing.
MR: What is it like to have this high school construction completed for the students to be a part of?
VM: It helps coming into school and knowing that everything is nicer and better facilities. It makes you more excited to go to school because you have so much more education and it is easier to learn.
MR: What is the best part of this new school?
VM: The auditorium or the gym. Probably the gym and the work out room. I work out there almost every day after school with my pole vault coach. So I condition pre-season. It is so much nicer to have better facilities than we had last year with just the gym floor.
MR: If you were stranded on a deserted island what two things would you want with you and why?
VM: Can it be a person? Can I bring a boat so I can get on the boat and sail away (laughing). I would bring a boat and food.
Favorite Movie: The Disney movie, “Up.”
Favorite Musical Artist: Adele
Favorite Color: Baby blue
Favorite Eating Establishment: Runza
Favorite Sports Team: I don’t watch sports, but Huskers.
