Wrestler claim dual win over Scottsbluff

The Gering wrestling team edged out Scottsbluff 45-31 to pick up the dual win on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Paul Ruff picked up another big win for the Bulldogs. Ruff earned his second win of the season over Scottsbluff’s Paul Garcia. Going into the match they were ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association in Class B.
It was a thriller again, with Ruff just edging Garcia for the 3-0 decision.
Gering coach Jarred Berger said it was another good match by two of the state’s best wrestlers in their weight class.
“They’re both really good wrestlers. You know it’s going to be a close match. Obviously, being the Scottsbluff-Gering rivalry, it could go either way. We’re confident in Ruff. He knows what he’s doing. He was pumped up. He was ready to go,” Berger said.
The gym erupted in cheers from the Gering side when Ruff earned the win.
“It was great,” Berger said. “This was like the old days when we had the gym packed. Both sides are screaming and yelling. That’s the kind of dual atmosphere I love to have. I love to be a part of that. I think it’s good for the sport, in general. It’s good for the community when you have a really good wrestling commu-
nity like that. People came out to support high school wrestling on a Tuesday night, that’s awesome.”
With Ruff’s win, Gering earned the 45-31 dual win.
“We knew we had a good chance to win. We won some matches we thought would be close. We lost some matches we thought we would win. Kudos to Scottsbluff. They came in prepared. They wrestled us tough. We gave up too many pins, period. We can’t give up pins. We were lucky we were able to get the win,” Berger said.
Scottsbluff started the night off with Jaylin Chunn earning the 3-2 decision over Tyler Nagel at 126 pounds. Gering’s JR Aguilar won by forfeit at 132 pounds. Gering’s Nathaniel Murillo pinned Scottsbluff’s Abram Perales in 2:47 for the win at 138 pounds. Nate Rocheleau, who normally wrestles at 138, was not suited up for the dual.
“We have a good room,” Berger said. “We have great kids who can step in and fill our spots. And we’re confident in those guys. ‘Next man up’ mentality is what we preach to our kids. That’s what has to happen to get a win like this.”
At 145, Albert Stone pinned Alexander Galindo-Longoria in 1:32.
Scottsbluff’s Mychaia Moss answered back with a pin of his own over Gering’s Donovan DeLosSantos in 2:14.
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus pinned Tyrone Shanks in 33 second at 160, and Jayce Wilkinson pinned Gering’s Eli Thompson at 2:57.
Taydon Gorsuch, of Gering, pinned Joseph Libert in 5:40. Scottsbluff’s Nick Maag would give his team some more points by pinning Gering’s Iziah Blanco in 1:25 at 220 pounds.
Scottsbluff’s Trayton Travnicek picked up the win by forfet at 285 pounds.
The Bulldogs’ Marquel Maldonado picked up a win by pin over Scottsbluff’s Riley Little in 1:36, and Quinton Chavez won by forfeit for Gering.
Gering 45, Scottsbluff 31
126 — Jaylin Chunn (Scottsbluff) over Tyler Nagel (Gering) (Dec 3-2)
132 — Jr Aguilar (Gering) over Unknown (For.)
138 — Nathaniel Murillo (Gering) over Abram Perales (Scottsbluff) (Fall 2:47)
145 — Albert Stone (Gering) over Alexander Galindo-Longoria (Scottsbluff) (Fall 1:32)
152 — Mychaia Moss (Scottsbluff) over Donovan DeLosSantos (Gering) (Fall 2:14)
160 — Jacob Awiszus (Gering) over Tyrone Shanks (Scottsbluff) (Fall 0:33)
170 — Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) over Eli Thompson (Gering) (Fall 2:57)
182 — Taydon Gorsuch (Gering) over Joseph Libert (Scottsbluff) (Fall 5:40)
195 — Trey May (Scottsbluff) over Andrew Mount (Gering) (MD 11-3)
220 — Nick Maag (Scottsbluff) over Iziah Blanco (Gering) (Fall 1:25)
285 — Trayton Travnicek (Scottsbluff) over Unknown (For.)
106 — Marquel Maldonado (Gering) over Riley Little (Scottsbluff) (Fall 1:36)
113 — Quinton Chavez (Gering) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Paul Ruff (Gering) over Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) (Dec 3-0)
