Gering’s Nate Rocheleau captured his 100th career win at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament in Douglas last week to help the junior 138 pound wrestler to a 24-2 record so far this season. Rocheleau is ranked fifth in the state in the Class B wrestling rankings last week.
Rocheleau won his 99th match when he topped Ogallala’s Blake Wyatt in a fall. He then went on to the Douglas tournament and won four matches, three of which were by pin fall to earn his third tournament title of the season.
Rocheleau won his 100th match when he pinned Southeast’s Greg Logsdon in 42 seconds. His toughest match of the Douglas tournament came in the quarterfinals when he earned a decision over Alliance’s Asa Johnson 5-3. He won the next two matches for the tourney title at 138 with falls over Douglas’ Keltan Ewing in 5:44 and then Thunder Basin’s Cael Porter in 2:23.
Rocheleau has won titles in the Douglas, GNAC tourney and the Bridgeport/Sidney tourney this season.
Rocheleau not only wrestles, but plays football as well. Rocheleau said he plays football to stay in shape for wrestling since wrestling is his bread and butter.
Q: First off, how many years have you been a wrestler?
A: 12 years.
Q: Why do you like to wrestle?
A: For one, it is a contact sport. And two, I like to be able to go out there on my own and show people what I can do, who I am and what I am made of.
Q: What was it like to win the GNAC tourney to open 2020 and be a GNAC champ?
A: It was good. There were a lot of good teams there and it felt good knowing I did as well as I could. It paid off with all those hours I put in.
Q: What is the hardest part about wrestling?
A: The fact that you are out there alone and no one can help you no matter what. It is like no other sport.
Q: In the Ogallala dual it was really loud. Does that excitement in the crowd when it gets that loud help a wrestler or not?
A: Probably not because it is hard to hear with the head gear on anyway.
Q: What does it mean to be part of a wrestling program at Gering that has had so much success through the past years and now it really is coming back?
A: To me it’s like we are rebuilding the dynasty here at Gering and it makes me feel really good that I can be a part of that and everyone here cares that we are trying to raise Gering wrestling to where we used to be. Everyday being in that room and looking at the wall with all the names up there, you get to see what made good teams and we are trying to redo that right now.
Q: Was it hard to move into that new wrestling room from being on the top balcony for all these years at Gering?
A: It was different for sure, but we moved all the plaques over and all the state championships, so it feels pretty much like the same room.
Q: Are you the only wrestler in your family, or did you have other people wrestle?
A: My uncle and grandparents all wrestled, but none of my brothers. My uncle Adam Molina wrestled.
Q: Was Adam Molina good?
A: He was decent. He placed at state and he is proud of how I am doing.
Q: What is your goal this year for wrestling?
A: My goal for this year would be to win state.
Q: What will it take to accomplish that goal?
A: It will take a lot of extra hours in the mat room, working on technique and being at my peak at the right time.
Q: How important is technique in wrestling?
A: Technique is probably more important than strength and speed. If you can out-technique someone and it doesn’t matter how fast or strong they are, you will beat them every time.
Q: Is wrestling the only thing you do at Gering, or do you do other sports?
A: I play football.
Q: What is it like to be on the Gering football team? Does it help you in wrestling?
A: It is good and helps me keep in shape and everything. It is good to be there working with some of the people on this wrestling team and keeping that brotherhood.
Q: What is it like to be in this new gym and what is the best part of the new school?
A: The best part about the renovation is the new TV screens for our alumni walk-in video that we play.
Q: What are you hobbies?
A: Wresting is my main hobby. That is what I do year round. After that I hang out with friends and work on my truck.
Q: When did you start wrestling?
A: I started wrestling around first grade in the Gering Federation Wrestling program.
Q: What is it like to see all these little kids in that Gering Federation Wrestling program?
A: It is like a flashback to me because I go in there and help coach the practices and being in there is a little bit nostalgic for me because it is how they feel like we are when we are out here wrestling. I can see where they are and I know I was there and I was doing these things wrong and knowing that eventually they will become as good as I am or probably better.
Q: What is your advice to all the younger wrestlers?
A: You have to keep doing it. Wrestling is a hard sport but you just have to push through to make it work.
Now some fun questions.
Favorite Movie: “Goodfellas”
Favorite Pump Up Song: “Cowboys From Hell” from Pantera
Favorite Sports Team: Oakland Raiders and soon to be Las Vegas Raiders
Favorite Color: Gold
Favorite Eating Establishment: Probably my grandmas but otherwise Rositas
