Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of MC Signs & Decals and MCT Trucking on Friday afternoon. Owners Chris and Marcie Thomas are excited to have a storefront for their businesses that were previously ran from their home. Stop in to their shop at 704 Box Butte to check out what Marcie has on hand or what she can design for you.
Chamber members present were Holly Wade, Joni Jespersen, Barb Straub, Kathy Gettert, and Melanie Johnston.
