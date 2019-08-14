Amy Suzanne Red Nest, 30, and her daughters, Emma Faith Reza, 13 and Falicia Rose Reza, 9, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident in Morrill County, Nebraska.
Amy was born December 6, 1988 in Alliance to Edison and Wilma (White Crane) Red Nest, Jr. She was currently working as a Med-Aid at the Oglala Sioux Lakota Nursing Home in Whiteclay, NE.
She is survived by her husband, Carlos Reza, her daughters, Dana and Bailey, and Irene Gonzales, whom she considered a daughter, her parents all of Alliance, her sisters and brothers, Christine (Norman) Little Hoop, Angela (Ty) Lewis, Wenona Red Nest of SD, Fred Red Nest, Edison (Courtney) Red Nest III, Carl Red Nest of Alliance, Adam Red Nest of Chadron, Evelyn (Brandon) Picket Pin, Joseph Red Nest, Leona (Carlos) Lone Wolf, William (Stephany) Red Nest of Alliance, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lucy and Donald of Alliance, Elena and Dominic Dawn of Alliance, and Megan and Lee Ostermiller of Yankton, SD.
Emma was born April 12, 2006 in Alliance to Carlos and Amy. She was baptized at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church with her God parents, Felix (Rocky) and Tammy DuBray, her Hunka mom Stepheny Red Nest and her Hunka sisters, Shyanna and Sophia Red Nest. Emma would have been in the 8th grade and was active in Alliance Middle School Volleyball and Track, Tremors Traveling Softball Team, Old Timers softball and AMS Basketball Team.
Falicia was born on April 27, 2010 in Alliance to Carlos and Amy. She would have been in the 4th grade and was active in Old Timers Softball.
Emma and Falicia are survived by their father, Carlos, their sisters, Dana and Bailey Reza and Sophia Gonzales, their grandparents, Doroteo and Melissa Reza, Wilma Red Nest, Edison Red Nest, Jr. and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alliance Eagles Club. Rev. Don Mink will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Wake services will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.