Construction work on Nance Road will start on September 11, 2019. The plan, as of September 4, 2019, is to work on Nance Road from the BNSF railway east to the City of Alliance Corporate Limits and CR61 from Nance Road north approximately 300 feet.
Work will be completed during daylight hours, closing the road to through traffic from 06:00 to 18:00 daily. It is anticipated this segment will take three days to complete. Once the work is completed on the west side of Alliance, Werner Construction, Inc. will move east and complete Nance Road from the corporate limits east to Highway 87 in the same manner.
The anticipated start date on the second segment of Nance Road is September 16, 2019. Work will be completed in daylight hours with the road closed to through traffic from 06:00 to 18:00 daily for three days.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact Barbara Keegan at 308-762-6797.
