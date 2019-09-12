CAPWN offers childcare for families in agriculture

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska - MSHS
Harvest time is upon us! Are you working in agriculture: crops, dairy products, cattle, poultry, fish, or trees or other type of work related to agriculture? Do you need a safe and stimulating environment for your child?
Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska provides childcare, for children of families who work in agriculture, through October 30th. Childcare is available from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Transportation to and from the center is available.
The program offers educational activities for children between the ages of six weeks to five years old and it also provides early intervention services to children with special needs.
For more information contact Maria S. Alvizar at 308-635-3089 or 1-888-448-9665.
Thank You!
¡El tiempo de la cosecha ha llegado! ¿Trabaja en la agricultura?: cultivos, productos lácteos, ganado, aves de corral, peces o árboles u otro tipo de trabajo relacionado con la agricultura. ¿Necesita un ambiente seguro y estimulante para su hijo?
Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska proporciona cuidado de niños, para los niños de familias que trabajan en la agricultura, hasta el 30 de octubre. El cuidado de niños está disponible de 7:30 a.m. a 4:00 p.m., de lunes a viernes. Se ofrece servicio de transporte de su casa al centro y del centro a su casa.
El programa ofrece actividades educativas para los niños de entre seis semanas y los cinco años y también proporciona servicios de intervención temprana a niños con necesidades especiales.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Maria S. Alvizar al 308-635-3089 o al 1-888-448-9665.
¡Gracias!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.