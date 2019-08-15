Donald E. Burney, 82, passed away at his home in Alliance on July 26, 2019.
He was born July 21, 1937 east of Hemingford to Charles Cyril and Agnes Marie (Tuter) Burney. After graduation Don married and stayed in the Hemingford area where he farmed and did custom harvesting.
Donald married Patricia L. Mundt on December 31, 1959 and to this union two children was born, Martin Burney and Lorlie Burney. He later moved to the Berea area where he worked for the county road department. He later married Genie Short Bull and to this union a daughter, Priscilla Burney was born.
One of his greatest loves was his dog, Buddy of 17 years. Don was an owner/operator of his own semis and he also worked in construction where he helped in the construction of Hwy. 385 near Chadron. Don also worked in gold mines and other jobs operating heavy equipment. He loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Billy, Bob, Ray, Paul and Charles, his son, Martin Burney and his grandson, Eric Burney.
He is survived by his daughters, Lorlie (Michael) Dugger of Melbeta, NE and Priscilla (Eldon) Tobacco of Rapid City, SD, his grandchildren, Steven Burney of Alliance, Jarad and Anna Dugger of Melbeta, Jessie and Kaitlyn Dugger of Scottsbluff, Darwin and Chanee Eagle Louse of Rapid City, SD, Darwina and Cotie Eagle Louse of New York and Latonia Eagle Louse of Rapid City, 6 great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and loved, fly free now.
Memorial services will be Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Rev. Don Mink officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Hemingford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.