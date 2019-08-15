Eugene “Gene” Sheldon, 69 

Eugene “Gene” Frank Sheldon was born March 25, 1950 to Raymond and Agnes (Wiegand) Sheldon. He went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 6, 2019 at his home. He was the youngest of four children: Helen, Don, and Susan. He grew up and lived there most of his life on the family farm east of the 16 mile corner. He attended District #40 through the eighth grade and graduated from Alliance High School in 1968.
He was a famer at heart. He loved working the land and caring for livestock. He married in 1972 and had three children from that union, Christine, Marshall and Jennifer. He married Margaret “Peggy” Moeller on August 24, 1999. He gained three more children from this union: Ryan, Danielle, and Desiree. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He loved shooting, hunting, cowboy action shooting, farming and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by many. He had a quirky sense of humor and loved to tell jokes whenever he had the opportunity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen (Anderson) Nikont of Hemingford and step-daughter Danielle Lehl of Alliance.
Gene is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughter, Christine (Jim) Karell of Alliance, son, Marshall Sheldon of Alliance; daughter, Jennifer (Alex) Dumlao of Federal Way, WA; step-son, Ryan Reynolds of Alliance, step-daughter, Desiree (Anson) Jordan of Hemingford, grandchildren, Jacob Jurgens, Gaige Lehl, Aubrey DuBray, Xavier and Jacob Picket Pin, Ben and Mia Reynolds, Hailey and Katrina Karell, Vincent Sheldon, and Milo Dumlao, great grandchildren: Nikalee & Ammaree DuBray, and Anderson Lehl. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Julie) Sheldon of Alliance and his sister, Susan (Dale) Householder of Hill City, SD many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Alliance Berean Church in Alliance Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to be announced later. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to National Jewish Health-Denver.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.