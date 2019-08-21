Hemingford Bobcat Scrimmages, Tailgate Party

ATTENTION BOBCAT ENTHUSIASTS
The Hemingford Boosters Club would like to invite everyone to an evening of scrimmages & a tailgate party on August 23rd.
4-5 p.m. Volleyball scrimmage/gym
5-5:30 p.m. Volleyball parents meeting/gym
5:30-6:30 p.m. Cross Country parent meeting in Coach Clark’s classroom (East Modular)
5:30-6 p.m. Football parent meeting/field
6-7 p.m. Football scrimmage/field
6:30 p.m. Tailgate meal at the football field concession stand. Concessions will be open for refreshment purchases.
*Please bring bottled water/Gatorade to any of the events for a donation to the teams
Memberships are $25!
All donations go directly to support Hemingford’s youth in ALL activities.
Thank you in advance for your monetary donations.
Football parking spot winners will be announced.
Please check hemingfordschools.org for up to date activity schedules.