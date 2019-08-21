The Hemingford Boosters are accepting sealed bids for four parking spots for the Bobcat Football field for regular season home varsity games ONLY. The four highest bidders will get the luxury of parking in their personalized parking spot for all regular season home varsity games. They also receive two tailgate meal passes and snacks from the Bobcat Concession stand.
Your check must accompany your bid to be accepted. Bids must be received by noon on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Winners will be announced at the Big Red Tailgate Party on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Please drop off sealed bids at the Hemingford Credit Union.