Kimberly Wiedeman, 50

Kimberly D. Wiedeman, 50, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bayard Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kim was born August 20, 1969, at Bridgeport, Nebraska to Floyd and Dolores (Langhoffer) Vincent. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1987 and then began the pursuit to obtain her dream of becoming a music and band director.
Kim married Scott Wiedeman on October 9, 1993 and had two sons, Bryce and Braydon.
Her first teaching position started at Hemingford Schools in 1995. The love and admiration of her students inspired her to achieve a master’s degree. She became the music director at Mitchell High School in 2005 where she taught for five years.
She was, by many, considered one of the best at what she did and held the position of “Chair of Band Affairs” for the state of Nebraska. Kim continued to give private music lessons and later worked as a home health care provider.
Kim loved being involved with everything her children did, especially their sporting events. She enjoyed crafts, painting, camping and time spent on the family boat. She was forever discovering artistic talents she never knew she had.
She was bright, loving and most of all giving. Kim will be missed by her family, friends and countless students.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Wiedeman; sons, Bryce Wiedeman and Braydon Wiedeman both of Gering; uncle, Norman (Sue) Langhoffer of Colorado; cousins, Shery Sue Carlson and Greg Langhoffer both of Colorado; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Marilyn Wiedeman of Mitchell.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother and father; and infant son, Joshua.
