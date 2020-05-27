The Box Butte County 4-H Council congratulates these Box Butte County 4-H members on their high school graduation and wishes them much success. We know this year was very different for our high school seniors. We are proud of this well-deserved accomplishment that you have achieved! Our Box Butte County 4-H Seniors include: Brett Prelle, Elijah Walters, Emily Knote, Isaiah Bryner, Jace Stumpff, Jakob Schaefer, Jenna Croswell, Madison Adam, Sarah Steele, Shanna Weaver, Shaylynn McConville, and Wiley Rudloff-Shaw.
The 4-H Council is pleased to announce the four recipients of the 2020 4-H Scholarships. The criteria used to select the recipients includes: leadership, academics, personal growth and 4-H career. An emphasis is placed on leadership, involvement and growth within the 4-H program.
The following High School Seniors were selected to receive scholarships:
Madison Adam, Alliance High School, daughter of Alex and Natalie Adam is presented a $1,000 4-H Council Scholarship.
Isaiah Bryner, Hemingford High School, son of Dusty and Sally Bryner is presented a $1,000 4-H Council Scholarship.
Shaylynn McConville, Hemingford High School, daughter of Dustin McConville and Shelley Blow is presented a $1,000 4-H Council Scholarship.
Jace Stumpff, Hemingford High School, son of Rob and Kristi Stumpff, is presented the $500 4-H Council Scholarship.
In addition to the graduating senior scholarships, the 4-H Council awards two $1,000 scholarships annually to 4-H alumni who are sophomore, junior or senior college students and have shared how their 4-H experience has impacted their life.
Recipients this year are Lane Applegarth, son of Roger and Barbie Applegarth, who is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Madison Gibson, daughter of Ken and Tara Gibson, who is attending Southeast Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.