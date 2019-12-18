Annual Holiday Play to take the stage Sunday and Monday

The Annual Holiday Play takes the stage this Sunday in Hemingford and Monday in Alliance. We have had a blast working on this production and are thrilled to share our hard work with you. There are over 70 young people and adults involved in putting on this year's production: Christmas in the Land of OZ and A True Family Christmas
In Christmas in the Land of OZ the Wicked Witch of the West becomes the grinch of this delightful holiday play when she steals Christmas from Munchkinland. It takes all your Oz favorites — Dorothy and Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Lion, and the Munchkins to bring the yuletide holiday back.
A True Family Christmas poses the question Is it family that makes Christmas such a special time of year? Or is it the love that came down at Christmas that makes everyone family? For Brenda True, the now grown, only child of beach-loving parents who spent every Christmas on a sandy shore, a real Christmas should be filled with family — real family — as well as snow on the roof of a house, hot chocolate and roaring fires. As far as Brenda is concerned, she has never had a real Christmas, and she’s bound and determined to change that this year.
We are thrilled to announce that we have been awarded a grant of $1700 by the Nebraska Arts Council. Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented, “The Hemingford Holiday Play contributes a great deal to the advancement of the arts in Box Butte County. We commend the work being done by organizations such as The Hemingford Holiday Play because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”
This grant will support our efforts to produce engaging and entertaining theater while giving youth opportunities to develop life skills through stage skills while fostering a love of the arts in our rural community.
We hope you can join us this Sunday, December 22nd in Hemingford at the Multipurpose Hall on the Box Butte County Fair Grounds or Monday, December 23rd in Alliance at the Performing Arts Center at Alliance High School. The performances begin at 7 pm.
Tickets are available at Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, Alliance Chamber of Commerce, Box Butte Development Corporation $10 Adults & $5 Students/Youth. Tickets will also be available at the door. If you can not afford the ticket price, we do have scholarships available. Please contact Tabi Bryner with questions about the event 308-760-1120.
The Hemingford Holiday Play is not for profit, a proud member of the Hemingford Community Foundation; all proceeds go towards upcoming productions. The Hemingford Community Foundation has been established to serve the residents of Hemingford and the surrounding area by identifying and supporting the people, organizations, and projects that make Hemingford a great place to live, learn, work, and play. The Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Oregon Trail Community
The Nebraska Arts Council (NAC), a state agency, provides numerous grants, services and special initiatives that help sustain and promote the arts throughout Nebraska. NAC is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more visit artscouncil.nebraska.gov.
