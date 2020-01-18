Band Members Perform in Honor Band

Hemingford Band Students performed in the Oregon Trail Honor Band Monday in Alliance under the direction of Sue Shaver.
There were over 100 students from 20 different schools.
Back row l-r: Kylie Mendiola, Maggie Moss, Brett Prelle, Greg Randolph, Jacob Clouse
Front row l-r: Rebecca Hanson, Emily Knote, John Ansley, Destiny Hanson, Landrie Nelson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.