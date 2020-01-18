Band Members Perform in Honor Band

Hemingford Band Students performed in the Oregon Trail Honor Band Monday in Alliance under the direction of Sue Shaver.

There were over 100 students from 20 different schools.

Back row l-r: Kylie Mendiola, Maggie Moss, Brett Prelle, Greg Randolph, Jacob Clouse

Front row l-r: Rebecca Hanson, Emily Knote, John Ansley, Destiny Hanson, Landrie Nelson