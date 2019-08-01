Bands Ready to Hit the Butte in Hemingford

Box Butte County Development will be presenting Bands on the Butte this Friday in Hemingford as the finale to the popular summer music festival series Bands on the Bricks. Coordinator Elizabeth Fritzler is so excited to be able to once again bring a band to rock the Butte.
The Ally Venable Band will be taking the stage at after local artist The Shon Townsend Band performs. Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. There is no admission to the family friendly event.
Village Pizza, Lizzy’s Lemonade, and Snolicious Tropical Sno Dealer will be some of the local food vendors. Alcohol will be available for purchase with a valid ID.
“This year has been great!” Fritzler said. “We had huge crowds every night and for the most part the weather was perfect. The locals bands have all said they had an amazing experience and were grateful for the opportunity to play.”
This past weekend in Alliance, Kalin Krohe Reference rocked the stage before Jay Allen. The Highland Park Care Center Memory Support Unit Crew was there to support Allen as he had recently written a song for his mom as she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
“Great crowd again,” Fritzler said. “We had a few in purple but I don’t think it got put out early enough for people to see it, however, I saw a lot of new faces so that was great.”
“I’m really excited about this Friday’s show in Hemingford,” Frizler said. “Ally Venable can shred on the guitar!!”
Ally Venable Band’s Bio:
There's something about Texas. Open up the history books and you'll find the Lone Star State at the eye of every rock 'n' roll storm. Pull up a stool in any bar-room and you'll still hear Southern gentlemen spin stories of ZZ Top, Johnny Winter and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now tip a ten-gallon hat to the bandleader writing her own name onto the state's famed back pages, as Ally Venable releases breakout third album, - Texas Honey Debuted as #2 on the Billboard Blues Charts featuring Eric Gales and Mike Zito.
A Power house from the Lone Star State, the Ally Venable Band has ignited excitement in the modern blues scene. Lead guitarist and vocalist, Ally Venable, started singing at an early age in church and at 12, picking up a guitar and finding her passion, established herself as a Texas Blues Guitar Slinger. Guitar Player Magazine stated that " Venable pulls off a stunner of gritty and/or sultry blues rock tunes embellished with lots of tasty guitar solos."
She has received many awards including the East Texas Music Award in 2014 and 2015 for "Female Guitarist of the Year" , three time winner of the "Blues Band of the Year,” "Album of the Year,” and “Entertainer of the Year,” in 2018
2nd Place - Dallas International Guitar Show 10 Under 20 Contest 2015
Ally’s 2018 release ‘Puppet Show’ debuted at #7 on the Billboard Blues Charts, featuring Gary Hoey & Lance Lopez.
Each of Ally's band mates are versatile on multiple instruments. As bassist, Bobby Wallace is a master of his craft and years of experience enhance the band. Drummer, Elijah Owings brings a steady, but dynamic sound to the band. Keyboardist, Fernando De Los Santos from Seville, Spain, brings a classic and energetic style when performing with Ally. They are the backbone of the band's Rockin' Blues sound, and they continue to represent the future of the blues.
Record Label: Ruf Records
Endorsements: Ernie Ball, Category 5 Amplification, Fishman Pickups, Knaggs Guitars, Galaxy Audio, Clothing from Everything That Blings
Achievements:
2018 - Awarded "Entertainer of the Year" - Etc Music Awards
2018 - Nominated for "Best New Artist" - Independent Blues Awards
2018 - Nominated for "Best Blues Rock Band" - Independent Blues Awards
2017 - Awarded " Best Blues Band" - ETX Music Awards
2017 - Awarded " Best Album of The Year" - ETX Music Awards
2016- Awarded "Best Blues Band of the Year" - ETX Music Awards
2015- "Best Female Guitarist of The Year" - ETX Music Awards
2015 - "Best Blues Band of The Year" - ETX Music Awards