BBGH September Board Report

BBGH continues to focus on maintaining the mission to lead and innovate in healthcare delivery and community wellness by celebrating the achievements of staff, increasing staff education and training opportunities, and learning about the recent Gold Go Clear Award received for eliminating smoke plume from the OR. The Box Butte General Hospital September Board meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 in the Alliance Room at BBGH.
Lori commended the work of the surgery staff as they earned the Go Clear Award™ for their achievement in eliminating hazardous smoke from its surgical procedures. The Go Clear Award is presented by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) to recognize health care facilities that have committed to providing increased surgical patient and health care worker safety by implementing practices that eliminate smoke plume caused by the use of lasers and electro surgery devices during surgery. BBGH earned its award by undergoing comprehensive surgical smoke education and testing, and for providing the medical devices and resources necessary to evacuate surgical smoke during all smoke-generating procedures. Kaitlyn Stabnow, RN, BSN, CNOR went into detail about the practices and education her staff have taken to earn this recognition. She also included, “Before taking the initiative to create a safe OR, research was completed and the results and statistics were staggering. Only two states in the country require the elimination of smoke plume, Rhode Island and Colorado. Without the Go Clear method it is estimated OR staff inhale smoke similar to smoking twenty-seven unfiltered cigarettes each day in the OR. We also shared with our surgical staff the national studies of surgeons and staff having increased issues with mild respiratory illness and severe cancer; this lead to our staff being proactive and taking the steps necessary to ensure the safety of the patients and the staff.” This achievement is a three year award and BBGH will be able to reapply for recognition as the staff will continue the process to maintain best practice and continuing education.
After Trustees unanimously approved the August financial report presented by BBGH CFO Luke Senden and all credentialing requests, board member terms were discussed. Terms for both John Annen and Dr. Tom Furman expired September 30, 2019. They both agreed to serve again, and their terms were renewed by the Box Butte County Commissioners.
Mandy Grieve, IT Manager and HIPAA Security Officer provided HIPAA education for the board highlighting the process for protecting patient information and the fact that HIPAA involves the entire hospital staff. “There are no exceptions with HIPAA compliance, it involves everyone in the hospital; even those without access to the patient information.” Box Butte General Hospital trains every employee on the importance of maintain patient privacy.
Recent accomplishments include: Recipient of the Go Clear Award, presented by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN). September Employee of the Month: Jessica Mulhern, RN, CEN, Emergency Department. Employee Certifications and accomplishments: Erica Smith, RN Surgery, CNOR Certification; Amber Smith, Radiology Tech, CT Registry; Sam Hudson, Radiology Tech, MRI Registry; Ward Krichau, Echo US Tech, Advanced Cardiac Sonography Exam. New employees include Susan Cummings, Group Fitness Instructor; Lindsay Swartz, Central Sterile Tech; Rustin Starkey, TMR in Radiology.
The Board adjourned at 12:54p.m. The next Board meeting is Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00p.m. in the Alliance Room. The public is welcome to attend.
