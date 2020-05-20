Beef in high demand

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER BOX BUTTE DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN LARAMIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.