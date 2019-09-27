Homecoming Royalty was announced on Monday evening at the grandstands. Your Hemingford High School 2019 Homecoming Court is (l-r) 2nd Attendents - Storm Jespersen and Luke Honstein; Homecoming King and Queen - Jori Stewart and Carter Buchheit; and 1st Attendents - Tyler Coleman and Makenzy Chancellor. The annual student BBQ, burning of the H and bonfire followed coronation. Festivities will continue throughout this week concluding on Friday with a pep rally at 1 p.m., tailgating at 6 p.m., and the football game at 7 p.m., followed by the dance.
Bobcat Homecoming
- By KAY BAKKEHAUG Hemingford Ledger
- Updated
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
