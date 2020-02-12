One of our very own Hemingford Bobcats was a part of history this past weekend. Junior Emma Gomez was one of over 130 Girls from across Nebraska to compete in York during the first ever Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament. In all, over 30 Nebraska schools were represented.
Emma Gomez came in Runner-Up for her 182 classes.
Several local wrestlers had a strong showing on the mat in York. Bridgeport's Jerzie Menke took home the State Title in the 126 class and Chadron's Paige Denke also came home with Runner-Up at 106.
The State commission took to a vote for a girl’s state tournament last season. It was denied by one vote.
“As girl wrestlers carve out a larger and larger niche of what is dominated by males there will be a generation of young women that will be remembered as the pioneers that opened the door wider and wider for young girls across Nebraska and more specifically in the Panhandle,” said Bobcat Wrestling Coach Todd Westover.
Emma developed a passion for the sport at the young age of just four-years-old and it has just continued to grow since then.
“Going with my dad to practice was always something that I enjoyed doing but I got really bored just sitting there watching so I jumped in and started wrestling,” said Emma.
Emma’s dad Pete Gomez coached Bobcat Wrestling for many years, handing over the coaching reins this year so that he could enjoy Emma’s last years as a high school wrestler from a fan’s point of view and not just as her coach.
“It’s been my pleasure and honor to have a small part in Emma's success this year,” Westover said. “Obviously her dad has been an overwhelming influence on her wrestling career, much like many other wrestlers that Coach Gomez has influenced.”
Emma laughed as she said that she has always heard comments from people about how her dad must have pushed her to wrestle. Anyone that knows Emma or her dad knows that just isn’t true. She also admits to hearing a lot of negative talk about how girls shouldn’t wrestle and that wrestling is for boys.
“Yes there were times where that got to me, particularly my freshman year,” she said. “It’s not an easy sport for sure. And it’s not easy wrestling guys which in my weight class that’s who I usually go up against. But I have stuck with it and I’m so glad that I have. I never thought I’d see the day when I’d get to compete at girl’s state… I wish I could have brought home a championship win but runner-up isn’t too bad.”
She may have heard negative talk from some of the competitors that she’s had to face but one place that she’s never heard anything negative from is her own locker room.
“The guys have never been anything but supportive,” Emma said. “I really do have the best teammates ever.”
“You know when a girl has gained the respect of all the wrestlers in the practice room when you go through a practice without making any concessions for her and you really haven’t given a second thought to having a girl in the room,” Westover added. “So congrats to Emma and the rest of the girls that have taken on this challenge and didn’t just open the door… They kicked it down!”
She won her match during the home meet on January 10th. The home crowd erupted in cheers!
Emma recalled the emotions, " Fighting back the tears was hard. I was just so happy to get the pin but it was so emotional because everyone else was so happy for me. I've always had a good support system but in times like that is when I can really feel it. I want to thank everyone who cheers me on, it means a lot."
She is proud to have her 14-year-old sister Isabell and 10-year-old sister Sofia following in her footsteps as Bobcat Wrestlers.
Emma has talked to one college coach about wrestling in college so far. That would be a dream come true for her. Maybe even going on to follow in her father’s footsteps and coaching wrestling someday.
Local Girls State Wrestlers Results:
Bridgeport - Jerzie Menke (126) Champion
Round 2 - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) 4-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) won by fall over Lexi Southard (Nebraska City) (Fall 0:16)
Quarterfinal - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) won by fall over Brooklin Kuester (West Point Beemer) (Fall 0:30)
Semifinal - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) won by fall over Pacie Lee (Nebraska City) (Fall 1:49)
1st Place Match - Jerzie Menke (Bridgeport) won by fall over Pheonix Jensen (Platteview) (Fall 0:36)
Hemingford - Emma Gomez (182) 2nd Place
Quarterfinal - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Emma Gomez (Hemingford) won by fall over Rubye Baker (Amherst) (Fall 1:10)
1st Place Match - Estefania Barragan (West Point Beemer) won by fall over Emma Gomez (Hemingford) (Fall 1:42)
Chadron - Paige Denke (106) 2nd Place
Round 1 - Paige Denke (Chadron) 4-1 won by fall over Abby Wimer (Fremont) 2-3 (Fall 0:58)
Round 3 - Paige Denke (Chadron) 4-1 won by fall over Brianna Miller (Platteview) 0-2 (Fall 0:57)
Quarterfinal - Paige Denke (Chadron) 4-1 won by fall over Ichell Rivas (West Point Beemer) 2-2 (Fall 0:15)
Semifinal - Paige Denke (Chadron) 4-1 won by fall over Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) 4-1 (Fall 2:36)
1st Place Match - Flavia Nagatani (Kearney) 5-0 won by decision over Paige Denke (Chadron) 4-1 (Dec 5-3)
