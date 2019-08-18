The 2019 Box Butte County Fair event kicked off with a stormy start as both Family Fun Night on Tuesday, Aug 6 and the Fair Queen Contest on Wednesday were delayed due to heavy rain and lightning.
“Despite Mother Nature trying to ruin our evening, the Queen Contest was marvelous,” said Fair Queen Contest Organizer Barbie Applegarth.
This is the second year in the history of the Queen Contest that it had to be moved.
“We made a tough decision to move the Contest at 7:45, and, with the amazing help of the Fair Board and Hemingford Public Schools personnel, the 2019 Fair Queen Contest started at 8:30 in the High School Gymnasium,” Applegarth said. “It seemed to run like clockwork, and I owe a lot of thanks to many hardworking people. I don’t think any of the girls forgot anything as far as their clothing or props, so they stepped up, as well.”
The 2019 Box Butte County Fair Court was announced as Fair Queen - Samantha Carrillo from Alliance, 1st Attendant - Jacobi Stumpff of Hemingford, 2nd Attendant- Keressa Ojeda of Alliance and Miss Congeniality- Ellicia Weare of Alliance.
“Our judges had an extremely tough job picking the 2019 Royalty as the ten contestants were all simply amazing talented and intelligent young women,” Applegarth said. “We had the best time during the day at the practice and during the private interviews before the actual Contest.
"To sum it up, I had a wonderful experience, and I look forward to making the Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest bigger and better in the future.”
Fair manager Donna Dexter said that she felt this year’s fair went really well and was thankful for only the two nights of rain.
“The poor queen contest,” Dexter said. “But for what they were dealt with I felt it went well. Luckily, Barbie and her daughters did a great job of rolling with it. Several of the Fair Board members did an amazing job getting everything moved over.”
As for the fair itself, overall, Dexter said, “We had a couple bumps in the road. We had a few vendors not show up and a couple people that were contracted not come through.
"I think the Balloon Lady was a hit. We are thinking of doing something different on the night of the Rubber Check Race next year. If anyone has ideas, please let me know. We would love to hear from the community.
“Again,I heard about not having a carnival,” Dexter added. “And I don’t have the answer for that other than we can’t afford one. With insurance and getting a decent one, the cost is a problem. The carnivals we want go to bigger fairs where they make more money because they have more people. Sort of the same reason we don’t have lots of businesses in town.
"Our sponsorships were down this year. We so appreciate all the help we get and can’t thank those people that do help enough."
Dexter noted, “We are starting on next year already. We would like to get more involvement from all of Box Butte County.”
Fair Results
Fashion Show Results:
Exhibitor Name – Division - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing - State Fair
Sierra Banks - Fashion Show - Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) - purple
Shaylynn McConville - Fashion Show - Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) – purple - Top Sr Beyond the Needle Model - Grand Champion – State Fair Qualifier
Katrina Karell - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 1 - Jr. (8-11) – blue - Top Jr STEAM I Model - State Fair Qualifier
Shawna Banks - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. - blue
Sierra Banks - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. – purple - Top Sr STEAM 2 Model - Reserve Champion - State Fair Qualifier
Morgan LeMunyan - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. – purple
Ryleigh Mashburn - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - purple - Top Jr STEAM 2 Model - Grand Champion
Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - blue
Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - blue
Shelbee Burke - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 3 - blue
Shaylynn McConville - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 3 - purple - Top STEAM 3 Model
Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - Shopping in Style - Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report - purple - Top Shopping In Style Model
Clothing Construction Results:
Exhibitor Name – Division Class - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing - State Fair
Abigail LeMunyan - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220011 - Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only) - blue -
Aiden Craig-Whitwer - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220007 - Pillowcase (county only) blue -
Ainslee Woltman - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220008 - Simple Pillow (county only) - blue -
Ainslee Woltman - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220009 - Bag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only) - blue -
Ashley Carr - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - Top Jr Beyond the Needle - State Fair Qualifier
Ayla Foster - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220009 - Bag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only) - purple -
Ayvrie Waldron - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222004 - Upcycled Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Ayvrie Waldron - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Ayvrie Waldron - Quilt Quest - C229060 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Small - blue -
Ayvrie Waldron - Shopping in Style - C240001 - Best Buy for Your Buck - Ages 10-13 - purple - Top Shopping In Style Best Buy For Your Buck - - State Fair Qualifier
Brenna Schumacher - Quilt Quest - C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Brookelynn Warner - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220010 - Simple Top (county only) - blue -
Brookelynn Warner - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220011 - Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only) - purple -
Brookelynn Warner - Quilt Quest - C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium - blue -
Celeste Craig-Whitwer - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220013 - Other-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county only - blue -
Celia Buskirk - Quilt Quest - C229062 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Large - blue -
Dakota Horstman - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222005 - Textile Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Emily Johnston - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220012 - Simple Dress (county only) - blue -
Garrett Myers - General Clothing - C220001 - Clothing Portfolio - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Garrett Myers - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222005 - Textile Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Garrett Myers - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222007 - Bottom - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Joshua Kolle - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220007 - Pillowcase (county only) - blue -
Joshua Kolle - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220008 - Simple Pillow (county only) - blue -
Katrina Karell - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220013 - Other-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county only - purple - Top STEAM 1 - Grand Champion -
Keith Buskirk - Quilt Quest - C229061 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Medium - blue - Top 1st Year Quilter - -
Kennedie Gibson - Quilt Quest - C229041 - Inter-Generational Quilt - blue -
Makenna Quick - Quilt Quest - C229042 - Service Project Quilt - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Morgan LeMunyan - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - Top STEAM 2 - - State Fair Qualifier
Morgan LeMunyan - Quilt Quest - C229050 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small - purple - Top Quilt Quest - - State Fair Qualifier
Ryleigh Mashburn - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - blue -
Shawna Banks - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - Top Sr Beyond the Needle - - State Fair Qualifier
Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221008 - Advanced Fashion Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further - C223006 - Pants or Shorts Combination - purple - Top STEAM 3 - Grand Champion - State Fair Qualifier
Shaylynn McConville - Quilt Quest - C229082 - Premiere Quilt - Long Arm Quilted - Non Computer - purple - State Fair Qualifier
Shelbee Burke - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further - C223007 - Romper or Jumpsuit - blue -
Sierra Banks - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - X
Sierra Banks - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222011 - Romper or Jumpsuit - purple -
4-H Dog Show Results:
Exhibitor Name – Division – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing
Fletcher Moseman - Dog Showmanship – blue -Reserve Champion Jr Dog Showman
Ainslee Woltman - Dog Showmanship –blue -Champion Jr Dog Showman
Catherine Bryner - Dog Showmanship – blue - Reserve Champion Jr Dog Showman
Kailee Shreve - Dog Showmanship – purple - Champion Jr Dog Showman - Grand Champion
Shawna Banks - Dog Showmanship – purple - Reserve Champion Sr Dog Showman - Reserve Champion
Braden Connor - Dog Showmanship – purple - Champion Sr Dog Showman
Fletcher Moseman - Dog Obedience – blue
Halle Oestman - Dog Obedience - blue
Sierra Banks - Dog Obedience – blue
Catherine Bryner - Dog Obedience – blue
Braden Connor - Dog Obedience – blue
Kailee Shreve - Dog Obedience – purple - Beginning Novice Dog Obedience - Grand Champion
Ainslee Woltman - Dog Obedience - blue
4-H Cat Show Results:
Exhibitor Name - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing -Division Placing
Katrina Karell - Jr. Cat Showmanship – purple - Jr Cat Showman
Abigail LeMunyan - Jr. Cat Showmanship – blue - Reserve Junior Cat Showman
Celia Buskirk - Int. Cat Showmanship – red
Morgan LeMunyan - Int. Cat Showmanship – purple - Int Cat Showman - Grand Champion
Kailee Shreve-Int. Cat Showmanship – purple - Reserve Int Cat Showman - Reserve Champion
Braden Connor- Sr. Cat Showmanship – blue - Reserve Sr Cat Showman
Donna LeMunyan - Sr. Cat Showmanship – purple - Sr Cat Showman
Braden Connor - Long Hair – blue
Celia Buskirk -Short Hair - purple
Katrina Karell -Short Hair –blue
Abigail LeMunyan - Short Hair –purple - Reserve Champion Cat
Donna LeMunyan - Short Hair – purple
Morgan LeMunyan - Short Hair – purple - Champion Short Hair Cat
Kailee Shreve -Short Hair -purple
4–H Horse Show Results:
Exhibitor Name – Class Description – Ribbon –Special Placing – Division Placing
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Horse Showmanship – purple – Jr Horse Showman
Catherine Bryner – Int. Horse Showmanship – purple – Int Horse Showman Champion – Grand Champion
Jacob Bryner –Int. Horse Showmanship – purple – Reserve Int Horse Showman – Reserve Champion
Celia Buskirk – Int. Horse Showmanship – red
Lilyann Clouse – Int. Horse Showmanship – red
Jett Herian – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue
Sutten Parkison – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue
Kailee Shreve – Int. Horse Showmanship – purple
Emily Thompson – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue
Brookelynn Warner – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue – Sr Horse All – Around Champion
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Horse Showmanship – purple – Sr Horse Showman – Grand Champion
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue – Rs Sr Horse Showman – Reserve Champion
Isaiah Bryner – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple
Jenna Croswell – Halter Geldings – Sr. – red
Jayda Meyring – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple
Shanna Weaver – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple – Rs Sr Horse All–Around Champion
Isaiah Bryner – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue
Jenna Croswell – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue
Jayda Meyring – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue
Shanna Weaver – Halter Mares–Sr. – purple
Catherine Bryner –Halter Geldings–Int. – red
Jacob Bryner – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue
Jett Herian – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue
Sutten Parkison – Halter Geldings–Int. – red
Kailee Shreve – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue
Emily Thompson – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue
Catherine Bryner – Halter Mares–Int. – blue
Jacob Bryner – Halter Mares–Int. – blue – Int Horse All–Around Champion
Jett Herian – Halter Mares – Int. – blue
Sutten Parkison – Halter Mares – Int. – blue – Rs Int Horse All–Around Champion
Kailee Shreve – Halter Mares – Int. – blue
Emily Thompson – Halter Mares–Int. – purple
Ainslee Woltman – Halter Geldings–Jr. – purple – Jr Horse All–Around
Ainslee Woltman – Halter Mares–Jr. – purple
Jenna Croswell – Sr. English Equitation – blue
Shanna Weaver – Sr. English Equitation – purple – Top English Equitation
Jacob Bryner – Int. English Equitation – purple
Jenna Croswell – Sr. English Pleasure – purple – Top English Pleasure
Shanna Weaver – Sr. English Pleasure – blue
Jacob Bryner – Int. English Pleasure – purple
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Western Pleasure – purple – Sr Western Pleasure Champion
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue
Catherine Bryner – Int. Western Pleasure – purple
Jacob Bryner – Int. Western Pleasure – purple – Int Western Pleasure Champion
Celia Buskirk – Int. Western Pleasure – blue
Lilyann Clouse – Int. Western Pleasure – blue
Jett Herian – Int. Western Pleasure – purple
Sutten Parkison – Int. Western Pleasure – blue
Kailee Shreve – Int. Western Pleasure – purple
Emily Thompson – Int. Western Pleasure – blue
Brookelynn Warner – Int. Western Pleasure – blue
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Western Pleasure – blue
Catherine Bryner – Western Pleasure–3 Yr. Olds – purple
Isaiah Bryner – Western Pleasure–3 Yr. Olds – purple
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Horsemanship – purple
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Horsemanship – purple
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Horsemanship – purple
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Horsemanship – purple – Sr Horsemanship Champion
Catherine Bryner – Int. Horsemanship – purple
Jacob Bryner – Int. Horsemanship – purple
Celia Buskirk – Int. Horsemanship – red
Lilyann Clouse – Int. Horsemanship – white
Jett Herian – Int. Horsemanship – blue
Sutten Parkison – Int. Horsemanship – purple – Int Horsemanship Champion
Kailee Shreve – Int. Horsemanship – blue
Emily Thompson – Int. Horsemanship – blue
Brookelynn Warner – Int. Horsemanship – white
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Horsemanship – red – Jr Horsemanship Champion
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Reining – purple
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Reining – blue
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Reining – purple – Sr Reining Champion
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Reining – blue
Catherine Bryner – Int. Reining – blue
Jacob Bryner – Int. Reining – white
Jett Herian – Int. Reining – blue – Int Reining Champion
Sutten Parkison – Int. Reining – blue
Emily Thompson – Int. Reining – red
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Reining – white
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Western Riding – blue – Sr Western Riding Champion
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Western Riding – red
Jayda Meyring –Sr. Western Riding – red
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Western Riding – blue
Catherine Bryner – Int. Western Riding – blue
Jacob Bryner – Int. Western Riding – purple – Int Western Riding Champion
Sutten Parkison – Int. Western Riding – blue
Emily Thompson – Int. Western Riding – red
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Western Riding – white
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Pole Bending – blue
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Pole Bending – purple – Sr Pole Bending Champion
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Pole Bending – purple
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Pole Bending – purple
Catherine Bryner – Int. Pole Bending – white
Jacob Bryner – Int. Pole Bending – blue
Lilyann Clouse – Int. Pole Bending – blue
Jett Herian – Int. Pole Bending – purple
Sutten Parkison – Int. Pole Bending – purple
Kailee Shreve – Int. Pole Bending – red
Emily Thompson – Int. Pole Bending – purple – Int Pole Bending Champion
Brookelynn Warner – Int. Pole Bending – red
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Pole Bending – blue – Jr Pole Bending Champion
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Barrel Racing – blue
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Barrel Racing – purple – Sr Barrel Racing Champion
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Barrel Racing – blue
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Barrel Racing – purple
Catherine Bryner – Int. Barrel Racing – blue
Jacob Bryner – Int. Barrel Racing – purple
Celia Buskirk – Int. Barrel Racing – purple
Lilyann Clouse – Int. Barrel Racing – white
Jett Herian – Int. Barrel Racing – purple
Sutten Parkison – Int. Barrel Racing – purple
Kailee Shreve –Int. Barrel Racing – red
Emily Thompson – Int. Barrel Racing – purple
Brookelynn Warner – Int. Barrel Racing – red
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Barrel Racing – white
Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Trail Class – purple
Jenna Croswell – Sr. Trail Class – purple – Sr Trail Class Champion
Jayda Meyring – Sr. Trail Class – purple
Shanna Weaver – Sr. Trail Class – purple
Catherine Bryner – Int. Trail Class – purple
Jacob Bryner – Int. Trail Class – purple
Jett Herian – Int. Trail Class – purple
Sutten Parkison – Int. Trail Class – purple – Int Trail Class Champion
Kailee Shreve – Int. Trail Class – blue
Emily Thompson – Int. Trail Class – blue
Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Trail Class – blue – Jr Trail Class Champion
Jacob Bryner – Futurity Class, 2nd Yr. Western Pleasure – purple
Catherine Bryner – Futurity Class, 3rd Yr. Trail – purple
Isaiah Bryner – Futurity Class, 3rd Yr. Trail – purple
Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Results: Exhibitor Name – Division - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing Celia Buskirk - Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple - Celeste Craig-Whitwer - Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple-Rs Champion Sr Auction Cake Donna LeMunyan-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - blue - RJ Riggs-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - blue - Julia Wilson-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple-Champion Sr Auction Cake Madison Adam-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Shawna Banks-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Sierra Banks-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Gavin Bell-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Rasine Bolek-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Catherine Bryner-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Shelbee Burke - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Delaney Childers-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Nathan Cole - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Jack Collins - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Braden Connor - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Avery Davies-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Elizabeth Garza - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-red - Kelsey Horton - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Carlye Kresl - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - red - Riley Lawrence-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Morgan LeMunyan - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Hayden McDonald - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Sutten Parkison-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Champion Sr Cookie Jar Kimber Romick - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Kailee Shreve - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Braelyn Shrewsbury - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple-Rs Champion Jr Cookie Jar Trell Shrewsbury-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Breana Specht - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Daniel Steele - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Sr Best Workmanship Joseph Steele - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Sarah Steele-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Carson Thomas - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Sr Best Use of Recycled Materials Kyler Thomas - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple-Sr Most Creative Emily Thompson - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-red - Tate Thompson - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Sr Best County Fair Theme Shanna Weaver - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Rozlyn Wills-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Gattlen Bell-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jacob Bryner-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Keith Buskirk - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Ashley Carr - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Champion Jr Cookie Jar Trey Carter - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Coy Childers-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jett Childers - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jake Cotton - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Aiden Craig-Whitwer-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Berkley Davies-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ameila Gibson - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jett Herian - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Emma Hitchcock-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Most Creative Dakota Horstman - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Emily Johnston - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Katrina Karell-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Daniel Kluver - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Joshua Kolle-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Bethany Kresl - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Lahramie Laursen-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Abigail LeMunyan-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Grace Lilley-Gitch-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Lydia Lilley-Gitch-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ryleigh Mashburn - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Best Use of Recycled Materials Kail Miles-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Fletcher Moseman-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Garrett Myers - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Makenna Quick - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Brenna Schumacher - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Brennen Shreve-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - MaKenzie Shreve - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Aubree Shrewsbury - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jr Best Workmanship Hadley Shrewsbury - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Rs Champion Jr Cookie Jar Tate Smith-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Colter Tolstedt - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Best County Fair Theme Railey Wills-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ainslee Woltman - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11)-blue
4-H Trap Shoot results: Exhibitor Name – Division – Class Description–Ribbon – Special Placing Aiden Craig-Whitwer–Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Junior – blue Ty Horstman – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Junior – blue Katrina Karell – Shooting Sports BB Gun–Junior – blue Makenna Quick– Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Junior – purple – Top Jr BB Gun Shooter Makenna Quick – Shooting Sports–Air Rifle – Junior – red – Top Jr Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Ashley Carr – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Intermediate – purple – Top Int BB Gun Shooter Morgan LeMunyan – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Intermediate – purple Garrett Myers – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Intermediate – blue Ashley Carr – Shooting Sports Air Rifle–Intermediate–purple – Top Int Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Senior–purple – Top Sr BB Gun Shooter Celeste Craig-Whitwer – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Senior – purple Rasine Bolek –Shooting Sports – Air Rifle–Senior – purple Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports – Air Rifle – Senior–purple – Top Sr Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Jake Cotton – Shooting Sports – Trap – Intermediate –red Jett Herian – Shooting Sports–Trap – Intermediate – red Karlie Jensen – Shooting Sports Trap – Intermediate – blue Dax Powell – Shooting Sports Trap–Intermediate – red – Rs Champion Int Trap Shooter Brayden Bass – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – purple – Rs Champion Sr Trap Shooter Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Sophia Collett–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple – Champion Sr Trap Shooter Braden Connor – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Tyler Cotton – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Cooper Heusman – Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple Baily Hood – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Macala Hood – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Daren McConville–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple Hayden McDonald – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Neo Powell – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue RJ Riggs – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Wade Sanders – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Bayden Solberg–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – blue Daniel Steele – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Tyler Vogel – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Wyatt Walker–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior–purple