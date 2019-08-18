The 2019 Box Butte County Fair event kicked off with a stormy start as both Family Fun Night on Tuesday, Aug 6 and the Fair Queen Contest on Wednesday were delayed due to heavy rain and lightning.

“Despite Mother Nature trying to ruin our evening, the Queen Contest was marvelous,” said Fair Queen Contest Organizer Barbie Applegarth.

This is the second year in the history of the Queen Contest that it had to be moved.

“We made a tough decision to move the Contest at 7:45, and, with the amazing help of the Fair Board and Hemingford Public Schools personnel, the 2019 Fair Queen Contest started at 8:30 in the High School Gymnasium,” Applegarth said. “It seemed to run like clockwork, and I owe a lot of thanks to many hardworking people. I don’t think any of the girls forgot anything as far as their clothing or props, so they stepped up, as well.”

The 2019 Box Butte County Fair Court was announced as Fair Queen - Samantha Carrillo from Alliance, 1st Attendant - Jacobi Stumpff of Hemingford, 2nd Attendant- Keressa Ojeda of Alliance and Miss Congeniality- Ellicia Weare of Alliance.

“Our judges had an extremely tough job picking the 2019 Royalty as the ten contestants were all simply amazing talented and intelligent young women,” Applegarth said. “We had the best time during the day at the practice and during the private interviews before the actual Contest.

"To sum it up, I had a wonderful experience, and I look forward to making the Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest bigger and better in the future.”

Fair manager Donna Dexter said that she felt this year’s fair went really well and was thankful for only the two nights of rain.

“The poor queen contest,” Dexter said. “But for what they were dealt with I felt it went well. Luckily, Barbie and her daughters did a great job of rolling with it. Several of the Fair Board members did an amazing job getting everything moved over.”

As for the fair itself, overall, Dexter said, “We had a couple bumps in the road. We had a few vendors not show up and a couple people that were contracted not come through.

"I think the Balloon Lady was a hit. We are thinking of doing something different on the night of the Rubber Check Race next year. If anyone has ideas, please let me know. We would love to hear from the community.

“Again,I heard about not having a carnival,” Dexter added. “And I don’t have the answer for that other than we can’t afford one. With insurance and getting a decent one, the cost is a problem. The carnivals we want go to bigger fairs where they make more money because they have more people. Sort of the same reason we don’t have lots of businesses in town.

"Our sponsorships were down this year. We so appreciate all the help we get and can’t thank those people that do help enough."

Dexter noted, “We are starting on next year already. We would like to get more involvement from all of Box Butte County.”

Fair Results

Fashion Show Results:

Exhibitor Name – Division - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing - State Fair

Sierra Banks - Fashion Show - Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) - purple

Shaylynn McConville - Fashion Show - Beyond the Needle -Sr. (12 & up) – purple - Top Sr Beyond the Needle Model - Grand Champion – State Fair Qualifier

Katrina Karell - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 1 - Jr. (8-11) – blue - Top Jr STEAM I Model - State Fair Qualifier

Shawna Banks - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. - blue

Sierra Banks - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. – purple - Top Sr STEAM 2 Model - Reserve Champion - State Fair Qualifier

Morgan LeMunyan - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 -Sr. – purple

Ryleigh Mashburn - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - purple - Top Jr STEAM 2 Model - Grand Champion

Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - blue

Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 2 - Jr. (8-11) - blue

Shelbee Burke - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 3 - blue

Shaylynn McConville - Fashion Show - STEAM Clothing 3 - purple - Top STEAM 3 Model

Ayvrie Waldron - Fashion Show - Shopping in Style - Model Purchased Outfit & Written Report - purple - Top Shopping In Style Model

Clothing Construction Results:

Exhibitor Name – Division Class - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing - State Fair

Abigail LeMunyan - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220011 - Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only) - blue -

Aiden Craig-Whitwer - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220007 - Pillowcase (county only) blue -

Ainslee Woltman - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220008 - Simple Pillow (county only) - blue -

Ainslee Woltman - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220009 - Bag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only) - blue -

Ashley Carr - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - Top Jr Beyond the Needle - State Fair Qualifier

Ayla Foster - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220009 - Bag/Purse - no zippers or button holes (county only) - purple -

Ayvrie Waldron - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222004 - Upcycled Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Ayvrie Waldron - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Ayvrie Waldron - Quilt Quest - C229060 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Small - blue -

Ayvrie Waldron - Shopping in Style - C240001 - Best Buy for Your Buck - Ages 10-13 - purple - Top Shopping In Style Best Buy For Your Buck - - State Fair Qualifier

Brenna Schumacher - Quilt Quest - C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Brookelynn Warner - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220010 - Simple Top (county only) - blue -

Brookelynn Warner - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220011 - Simple Bottom - pants, shorts or skirt (county only) - purple -

Brookelynn Warner - Quilt Quest - C229051 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium - blue -

Celeste Craig-Whitwer - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220013 - Other-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county only - blue -

Celia Buskirk - Quilt Quest - C229062 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Large - blue -

Dakota Horstman - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222005 - Textile Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Emily Johnston - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220012 - Simple Dress (county only) - blue -

Garrett Myers - General Clothing - C220001 - Clothing Portfolio - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Garrett Myers - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222005 - Textile Clothing Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Garrett Myers - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222007 - Bottom - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Joshua Kolle - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220007 - Pillowcase (county only) - blue -

Joshua Kolle - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220008 - Simple Pillow (county only) - blue -

Katrina Karell - STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals - C220013 - Other-using skills learned in project manual (apron, vest, etc.) county only - purple - Top STEAM 1 - Grand Champion -

Keith Buskirk - Quilt Quest - C229061 - Level II Quilted Exhibit-Medium - blue - Top 1st Year Quilter - -

Kennedie Gibson - Quilt Quest - C229041 - Inter-Generational Quilt - blue -

Makenna Quick - Quilt Quest - C229042 - Service Project Quilt - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Morgan LeMunyan - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - Top STEAM 2 - - State Fair Qualifier

Morgan LeMunyan - Quilt Quest - C229050 - Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Small - purple - Top Quilt Quest - - State Fair Qualifier

Ryleigh Mashburn - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - blue -

Shawna Banks - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222010 - Dress - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - Top Sr Beyond the Needle - - State Fair Qualifier

Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221008 - Advanced Fashion Accessory - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Shaylynn McConville - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further - C223006 - Pants or Shorts Combination - purple - Top STEAM 3 - Grand Champion - State Fair Qualifier

Shaylynn McConville - Quilt Quest - C229082 - Premiere Quilt - Long Arm Quilted - Non Computer - purple - State Fair Qualifier

Shelbee Burke - STEAM Clothing 3 - A Stitch Further - C223007 - Romper or Jumpsuit - blue -

Sierra Banks - STEAM Clothing: Beyond the Needle - C221003 - Embellished Garment with Original Design - purple - X

Sierra Banks - STEAM Clothing 2 - Simply Sewing - C222011 - Romper or Jumpsuit - purple -

4-H Dog Show Results:

Exhibitor Name – Division – Ribbon - Special Placing - Division Placing

Fletcher Moseman - Dog Showmanship – blue -Reserve Champion Jr Dog Showman

Ainslee Woltman - Dog Showmanship –blue -Champion Jr Dog Showman

Catherine Bryner - Dog Showmanship – blue - Reserve Champion Jr Dog Showman

Kailee Shreve - Dog Showmanship – purple - Champion Jr Dog Showman - Grand Champion

Shawna Banks - Dog Showmanship – purple - Reserve Champion Sr Dog Showman - Reserve Champion

Braden Connor - Dog Showmanship – purple - Champion Sr Dog Showman

Fletcher Moseman - Dog Obedience – blue

Halle Oestman - Dog Obedience - blue

Sierra Banks - Dog Obedience – blue

Catherine Bryner - Dog Obedience – blue

Braden Connor - Dog Obedience – blue

Kailee Shreve - Dog Obedience – purple - Beginning Novice Dog Obedience - Grand Champion

Ainslee Woltman - Dog Obedience - blue

4-H Cat Show Results:

Exhibitor Name - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing -Division Placing

Katrina Karell - Jr. Cat Showmanship – purple - Jr Cat Showman

Abigail LeMunyan - Jr. Cat Showmanship – blue - Reserve Junior Cat Showman

Celia Buskirk - Int. Cat Showmanship – red

Morgan LeMunyan - Int. Cat Showmanship – purple - Int Cat Showman - Grand Champion

Kailee Shreve-Int. Cat Showmanship – purple - Reserve Int Cat Showman - Reserve Champion

Braden Connor- Sr. Cat Showmanship – blue - Reserve Sr Cat Showman

Donna LeMunyan - Sr. Cat Showmanship – purple - Sr Cat Showman

Braden Connor - Long Hair – blue

Celia Buskirk -Short Hair - purple

Katrina Karell -Short Hair –blue

Abigail LeMunyan - Short Hair –purple - Reserve Champion Cat

Donna LeMunyan - Short Hair – purple

Morgan LeMunyan - Short Hair – purple - Champion Short Hair Cat

Kailee Shreve -Short Hair -purple

4–H Horse Show Results:

Exhibitor Name – Class Description – Ribbon –Special Placing – Division Placing

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Horse Showmanship – purple – Jr Horse Showman

Catherine Bryner – Int. Horse Showmanship – purple – Int Horse Showman Champion – Grand Champion

Jacob Bryner –Int. Horse Showmanship – purple – Reserve Int Horse Showman – Reserve Champion

Celia Buskirk – Int. Horse Showmanship – red

Lilyann Clouse – Int. Horse Showmanship – red

Jett Herian – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue

Sutten Parkison – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue

Kailee Shreve – Int. Horse Showmanship – purple

Emily Thompson – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue

Brookelynn Warner – Int. Horse Showmanship – blue

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue – Sr Horse All – Around Champion

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Horse Showmanship – purple – Sr Horse Showman – Grand Champion

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Horse Showmanship – blue – Rs Sr Horse Showman – Reserve Champion

Isaiah Bryner – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple

Jenna Croswell – Halter Geldings – Sr. – red

Jayda Meyring – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple

Shanna Weaver – Halter Geldings – Sr. – purple – Rs Sr Horse All–Around Champion

Isaiah Bryner – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue

Jenna Croswell – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue

Jayda Meyring – Halter Mares–Sr. – blue

Shanna Weaver – Halter Mares–Sr. – purple

Catherine Bryner –Halter Geldings–Int. – red

Jacob Bryner – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue

Jett Herian – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue

Sutten Parkison – Halter Geldings–Int. – red

Kailee Shreve – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue

Emily Thompson – Halter Geldings–Int. – blue

Catherine Bryner – Halter Mares–Int. – blue

Jacob Bryner – Halter Mares–Int. – blue – Int Horse All–Around Champion

Jett Herian – Halter Mares – Int. – blue

Sutten Parkison – Halter Mares – Int. – blue – Rs Int Horse All–Around Champion

Kailee Shreve – Halter Mares – Int. – blue

Emily Thompson – Halter Mares–Int. – purple

Ainslee Woltman – Halter Geldings–Jr. – purple – Jr Horse All–Around

Ainslee Woltman – Halter Mares–Jr. – purple

Jenna Croswell – Sr. English Equitation – blue

Shanna Weaver – Sr. English Equitation – purple – Top English Equitation

Jacob Bryner – Int. English Equitation – purple

Jenna Croswell – Sr. English Pleasure – purple – Top English Pleasure

Shanna Weaver – Sr. English Pleasure – blue

Jacob Bryner – Int. English Pleasure – purple

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Western Pleasure – purple – Sr Western Pleasure Champion

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Western Pleasure – blue

Catherine Bryner – Int. Western Pleasure – purple

Jacob Bryner – Int. Western Pleasure – purple – Int Western Pleasure Champion

Celia Buskirk – Int. Western Pleasure – blue

Lilyann Clouse – Int. Western Pleasure – blue

Jett Herian – Int. Western Pleasure – purple

Sutten Parkison – Int. Western Pleasure – blue

Kailee Shreve – Int. Western Pleasure – purple

Emily Thompson – Int. Western Pleasure – blue

Brookelynn Warner – Int. Western Pleasure – blue

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Western Pleasure – blue

Catherine Bryner – Western Pleasure–3 Yr. Olds – purple

Isaiah Bryner – Western Pleasure–3 Yr. Olds – purple

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Horsemanship – purple

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Horsemanship – purple

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Horsemanship – purple

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Horsemanship – purple – Sr Horsemanship Champion

Catherine Bryner – Int. Horsemanship – purple

Jacob Bryner – Int. Horsemanship – purple

Celia Buskirk – Int. Horsemanship – red

Lilyann Clouse – Int. Horsemanship – white

Jett Herian – Int. Horsemanship – blue

Sutten Parkison – Int. Horsemanship – purple – Int Horsemanship Champion

Kailee Shreve – Int. Horsemanship – blue

Emily Thompson – Int. Horsemanship – blue

Brookelynn Warner – Int. Horsemanship – white

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Horsemanship – red – Jr Horsemanship Champion

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Reining – purple

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Reining – blue

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Reining – purple – Sr Reining Champion

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Reining – blue

Catherine Bryner – Int. Reining – blue

Jacob Bryner – Int. Reining – white

Jett Herian – Int. Reining – blue – Int Reining Champion

Sutten Parkison – Int. Reining – blue

Emily Thompson – Int. Reining – red

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Reining – white

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Western Riding – blue – Sr Western Riding Champion

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Western Riding – red

Jayda Meyring –Sr. Western Riding – red

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Western Riding – blue

Catherine Bryner – Int. Western Riding – blue

Jacob Bryner – Int. Western Riding – purple – Int Western Riding Champion

Sutten Parkison – Int. Western Riding – blue

Emily Thompson – Int. Western Riding – red

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Western Riding – white

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Pole Bending – blue

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Pole Bending – purple – Sr Pole Bending Champion

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Pole Bending – purple

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Pole Bending – purple

Catherine Bryner – Int. Pole Bending – white

Jacob Bryner – Int. Pole Bending – blue

Lilyann Clouse – Int. Pole Bending – blue

Jett Herian – Int. Pole Bending – purple

Sutten Parkison – Int. Pole Bending – purple

Kailee Shreve – Int. Pole Bending – red

Emily Thompson – Int. Pole Bending – purple – Int Pole Bending Champion

Brookelynn Warner – Int. Pole Bending – red

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Pole Bending – blue – Jr Pole Bending Champion

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Barrel Racing – blue

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Barrel Racing – purple – Sr Barrel Racing Champion

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Barrel Racing – blue

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Barrel Racing – purple

Catherine Bryner – Int. Barrel Racing – blue

Jacob Bryner – Int. Barrel Racing – purple

Celia Buskirk – Int. Barrel Racing – purple

Lilyann Clouse – Int. Barrel Racing – white

Jett Herian – Int. Barrel Racing – purple

Sutten Parkison – Int. Barrel Racing – purple

Kailee Shreve –Int. Barrel Racing – red

Emily Thompson – Int. Barrel Racing – purple

Brookelynn Warner – Int. Barrel Racing – red

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Barrel Racing – white

Isaiah Bryner – Sr. Trail Class – purple

Jenna Croswell – Sr. Trail Class – purple – Sr Trail Class Champion

Jayda Meyring – Sr. Trail Class – purple

Shanna Weaver – Sr. Trail Class – purple

Catherine Bryner – Int. Trail Class – purple

Jacob Bryner – Int. Trail Class – purple

Jett Herian – Int. Trail Class – purple

Sutten Parkison – Int. Trail Class – purple – Int Trail Class Champion

Kailee Shreve – Int. Trail Class – blue

Emily Thompson – Int. Trail Class – blue

Ainslee Woltman – Jr. Trail Class – blue – Jr Trail Class Champion

Jacob Bryner – Futurity Class, 2nd Yr. Western Pleasure – purple

Catherine Bryner – Futurity Class, 3rd Yr. Trail – purple

Isaiah Bryner – Futurity Class, 3rd Yr. Trail – purple

Cake and Cookie Jar Auction Results: Exhibitor Name – Division - Class Description – Ribbon - Special Placing Celia Buskirk - Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple - Celeste Craig-Whitwer - Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple-Rs Champion Sr Auction Cake Donna LeMunyan-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - blue - RJ Riggs-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - blue - Julia Wilson-Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) - purple-Champion Sr Auction Cake Madison Adam-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Shawna Banks-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Sierra Banks-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Gavin Bell-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Rasine Bolek-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Catherine Bryner-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Shelbee Burke - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Delaney Childers-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Nathan Cole - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Jack Collins - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Braden Connor - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Avery Davies-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Elizabeth Garza - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-red - Kelsey Horton - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Carlye Kresl - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - red - Riley Lawrence-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Morgan LeMunyan - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Hayden McDonald - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Sutten Parkison-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Champion Sr Cookie Jar Kimber Romick - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Kailee Shreve - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Braelyn Shrewsbury - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple-Rs Champion Jr Cookie Jar Trell Shrewsbury-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Breana Specht - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Daniel Steele - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Sr Best Workmanship Joseph Steele - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Sarah Steele-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Carson Thomas - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - purple - Sr Best Use of Recycled Materials Kyler Thomas - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple-Sr Most Creative Emily Thompson - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-red - Tate Thompson - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-purple - Sr Best County Fair Theme Shanna Weaver - Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18)-blue - Rozlyn Wills-Senior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (12-18) - blue - Gattlen Bell-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jacob Bryner-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Keith Buskirk - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Ashley Carr - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Champion Jr Cookie Jar Trey Carter - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Coy Childers-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jett Childers - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jake Cotton - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Aiden Craig-Whitwer-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Berkley Davies-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ameila Gibson - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jett Herian - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Emma Hitchcock-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Most Creative Dakota Horstman - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Emily Johnston - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Katrina Karell-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Daniel Kluver - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Joshua Kolle-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Bethany Kresl - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Lahramie Laursen-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Abigail LeMunyan-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Grace Lilley-Gitch-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Lydia Lilley-Gitch-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ryleigh Mashburn - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Best Use of Recycled Materials Kail Miles-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Fletcher Moseman-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - red - Garrett Myers - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Makenna Quick - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Brenna Schumacher - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Brennen Shreve-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - MaKenzie Shreve - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Aubree Shrewsbury - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple - Jr Best Workmanship Hadley Shrewsbury - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Rs Champion Jr Cookie Jar Tate Smith-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Colter Tolstedt - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - purple-Jr Best County Fair Theme Railey Wills-Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11) - blue - Ainslee Woltman - Junior Decorated Auction Cookie Jar (8-11)-blue

4-H Trap Shoot results: Exhibitor Name – Division – Class Description–Ribbon – Special Placing Aiden Craig-Whitwer–Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Junior – blue Ty Horstman – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Junior – blue Katrina Karell – Shooting Sports BB Gun–Junior – blue Makenna Quick– Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Junior – purple – Top Jr BB Gun Shooter Makenna Quick – Shooting Sports–Air Rifle – Junior – red – Top Jr Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Ashley Carr – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Intermediate – purple – Top Int BB Gun Shooter Morgan LeMunyan – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Intermediate – purple Garrett Myers – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Intermediate – blue Ashley Carr – Shooting Sports Air Rifle–Intermediate–purple – Top Int Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports – BB Gun–Senior–purple – Top Sr BB Gun Shooter Celeste Craig-Whitwer – Shooting Sports – BB Gun – Senior – purple Rasine Bolek –Shooting Sports – Air Rifle–Senior – purple Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports – Air Rifle – Senior–purple – Top Sr Sporter Air Rifle Shooter Jake Cotton – Shooting Sports – Trap – Intermediate –red Jett Herian – Shooting Sports–Trap – Intermediate – red Karlie Jensen – Shooting Sports Trap – Intermediate – blue Dax Powell – Shooting Sports Trap–Intermediate – red – Rs Champion Int Trap Shooter Brayden Bass – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – purple – Rs Champion Sr Trap Shooter Shelby Carr – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Sophia Collett–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple – Champion Sr Trap Shooter Braden Connor – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Tyler Cotton – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Cooper Heusman – Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple Baily Hood – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Macala Hood – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Daren McConville–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – purple Hayden McDonald – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Neo Powell – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue RJ Riggs – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Wade Sanders – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior–blue Bayden Solberg–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior – blue Daniel Steele – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Tyler Vogel – Shooting Sports Trap – Senior – blue Wyatt Walker–Shooting Sports Trap–Senior–purple

 
 

