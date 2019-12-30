The Box Butte County Fair Board is excited to announce Ned LeDoux as our 2020 Box Butte County Fair Entertainment.
Ned LeDoux will be performing at the Box Butte County Fair on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Hemingford is one of his stops on his Dance With Your Spurs On Tour. Ned is the son of the famous, late Chris LeDoux.
Ned was born and raised on a ranch outside of Kaycee, WY and is the son of the famous entertainer Chris LeDoux. Ned said that he is “proud to carry on the tradition and a lot of songs that I write are going to relate with songs that my dad wrote and recorded because I lived the same life. I just think back to those days working on a ranch and hanging out with my granddad, who taught me how to drive a tractor, work cows and everything that is associated with ranching, but music has always been my dream.”
LeDoux is well respected for his high-energy live shows that mix his western roots with the rock and roll influences he acquired in his youth. He routinely headlines his own shows as well as earning coveted opening slots for Toby Keith, Aaron Watson and Garth Brooks. “We opened for
Garth in Indianapolis last year and it was our first football stadium which was crazy,” he says.
“When people are coming out to our shows and spending their hard-earned money on a ticket, I don’t want to leave them disappointed. We’re going to give you a show and leave you wanting more. I’m always out of breath and soaking wet when we’re done, but it’s so much fun!
Ned LeDoux is carrying on the family tradition, but he’s also charting his own course, and Next
In Line is the latest step on that journey. “I hope I inspire people to never forget where you came from,” he says. “That’s one thing I’m very proud of. I’m carrying on a tradition, but I’m writing my own story. I’m very proud of my family and friends and there’s one piece of advice my mom gave me when we were kids: ‘Never forget where you came from and show respect to people no matter where you are.’ So with this album I hope to inspire and show people, ‘Hey this old cowboy isn’t changing for nobody.’ I want people to know they should never give up on a dream.
There’s always time. Just keep on going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.