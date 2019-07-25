The 2019 Box Butte County Fair 5K Memorial Run / Walk will be held on Aug. 10.
The run is in memory of Keith & Connie Schumacher, Darlene Anderson, Janice Annen, Jim Yardley, Alyssa Mazanec, Gordon Smith, Kathryn Hood, Barbara Henderson, Lyle Fodnes, Kenny Luce, Henry Kampbell and Evelyn Rice.
Registration begins in front of the grandstands at 6:30 a.m. and the event begins at 7:30 a.m.
Call Lori at 487-3888 or email at dannars@bbc.net or call the fair office for more information.
If you know you are going to want a shirt, please call or email as soon as possible so organizers can get them ordered.