2020 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest Entry Form
“BOOTS, JEANS AND NEBRASKA DREAMS”
Contestants must be between the ages of 16-20 (see official rules). Please include entry form, four (4) resumes, four (4) billfold (2½ X 3½) black and white photos (head and shoulders only, no full body) and $50.00 sponsorship entry fee with this application form. Deliver personally to Barbie Applegarth at 217 East 3rd Street, Alliance, which is Nebraska Total Office. Barbie’s contact number is 308-760-0709. Entry deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th, 2020. Contest is limited to the first 12 contestants.
Please print or type
Name
Age as of August 5, 2020
Address
City
Phone Number
Parents
City
“Uniquely You” Talent/Hobby: Tell the audience something that makes you unique!
You can perform if you would like, but you do not need to. This must not exceed 2 minutes!!!
Sponsor
With this signature, I agree to abide by the rules and regulations
Contestant’s Signature:
Parent/Guardian’s Signature:
For additional information contact:
Box Butte County Fair Office 308-487-5223
or Barbie Applegarth 308-760-0709.
