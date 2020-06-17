Box Butte County Fair Royalty Crowned

The 2019 Box Butte County Fair Queens! Seated is the 2019 Box Butte County Fair Queen - Samantha Carrillo from Alliance and 1st Attendant - Jacobi Stumpff of Hemingford. Standing is 2nd Attendant- Keressa Ojeda of Alliance and Miss Congeniality- Ellicia Weare of Alliance.

 By KAY BAKKEHAUG Hemingford Ledger

2020 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest Entry Form

“BOOTS, JEANS AND NEBRASKA DREAMS”

Contestants must be between the ages of 16-20 (see official rules). Please include entry form, four (4) resumes, four (4) billfold (2½ X 3½) black and white photos (head and shoulders only, no full body) and $50.00 sponsorship entry fee with this application form. Deliver personally to Barbie Applegarth at 217 East 3rd Street, Alliance, which is Nebraska Total Office. Barbie’s contact number is 308-760-0709. Entry deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th, 2020. Contest is limited to the first 12 contestants.

Please print or type

Name                                                                                                       

Age as of August 5, 2020                                                                           

Address                                                                                                    

City                                                                                                          

Phone Number                                                                                           

Parents                                                                                                     

City                                                                                                          

“Uniquely You” Talent/Hobby: Tell the audience something that makes you unique!

You can perform if you would like, but you do not need to. This must not exceed 2 minutes!!!

                                                                                                                                          

                                                                                                                                          

Sponsor                                                                                                  

With this signature, I agree to abide by the rules and regulations

Contestant’s Signature:                                                                             

Parent/Guardian’s Signature:                                                                     

For additional information contact:

Box Butte County Fair Office 308-487-5223

or Barbie Applegarth 308-760-0709.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.