Box Butte County Fair Royalty Crowned

Congratulations to the 2019 Box Butte County Fair Queens! Seated is the 2019 Box Butte County Fair Queen - Samantha Carrillo from Alliance and 1st Attendant - Jacobi Stumpff of Hemingford. Standing is 2nd Attendant- Keressa Ojeda of Alliance and Miss Congeniality- Ellicia Weare of Alliance.
Shortly before the Queen Contest was set to begin the rain and lightning moved in with heavy force. Coordinator Barbie Applegarth and the Fair Board made the decision to move the contest to the Hemingford Public School Gym.
Although the contestants and audience were safe from the storm, several of the contestants were forced to make last minute changes to their speeches and talents.
Overall, all of the contestants did a fantastic job!