Box Butte County Livestock Judging Team goes to Louisville

National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest Official Results
The National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) on November 20, 2019, in Louisville KY. Thirty states were represented with 109 contestants in the contest.
The Nebraska State Team consisted of:
Jayce Meyring, a junior at Hemingford High School and son of Jay and Shauna Meyring
Wade Sanders, a sophomore at Alliance High School and son of Tom and Teresa Sanders
Macala Hood, a sophomore at Alliance High School and daughter of Rob and Colleen Hood
Jayda Meyring, a freshmen at Hemingford High School and daughter of Jay and Shauna Meyring
The team is coached by Jay and Shauna Meyring and Teresa Sanders
The Nebraska Team finishes:
12th Overall, (4 points out of the top 10)
12th in Sheep/Goats
16th in Swine
12th in Beef
17th in Reasons
Individual Honors went to Jayce Meyring bringing home All-American honors! (top 20 individuals are All-Americans)
Jayce was 15th Overall in the contest.
Other placing in the top 20 were:
Jayce – 17th in Beef
Jayda – 20th in Performance Beef
The following are quotes from the kids after leaving the awards breakfast on Wednesday.
Macala Hood quote: “This was probably one of my favorite trips I have taken. We had so much fun together and the contest was a once in a lifetime (experience). Even though the competition was tough; I think for us and how young we are we really did do great! And I really appreciated going place to place and looking at all the cool livestock and how people run their operations compared to what we have at home.”
Jayda Meyring quote: “The opportunity was amazing and it was so much fun to be able to see the country and livestock around the area especially the horses! And hopefully it won’t be the last time.” (Jayda is hoping to be back to the NAILE Livestock Judging Competition as a college competitor.)
Wade Sanders quote: “The memories and experiences of this trip are things I’ll never forget. It was really great to travel around and see all new country, meet new people, and practice at various livestock operations. Then to be able to represent the state of Nebraska in something on the national level was truly an honor and we are all very appreciative of the support from the community.”
Jayce Meyring quote: “Can’t wait for what lies ahead in my judging career!!! It was and is truly a DREAM COME TRUE to compete at NATIONALS!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.