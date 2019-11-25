Box Butte County Livestock Judging Team goes to Louisville

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES. BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE LATER THIS MORNING WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * WHERE...NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE HOLIDAY COMMUTERS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&