Students from Hemingford and Alliance competed for the title of the 2020 Box Butte County Spelling Bee Champion on Wednesday, January 29th.
The day before, six students from Shelly Smaha's middle school English Class competed in the Hemingford Spelling Bee after school.
Abigail Rutkowski was named the 2020 Hemingford Spelling Bee Champion with Anjelina Soto the 2020 Hemingford Spelling Bee Runner-Up.
Back row competitors pictured are Gavin Bell, Aiden Benda, Madisen Meek, and Breana Specht. Not pictured but part of the team was Isabell Gomez.
After lunch on Wednesday, the Hemingford team traveled to Alliance to compete for Box Butte County Championship hosted by the Alliance Middle School.
St. Agnes, Eighth grade student, Tate Thompson was the winner of this years county spelling bee. He is the son of Joseph and Rebecca Thompson.
