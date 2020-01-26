As 2020 has been declared Year of the Nurse by the World Health Organization, we would like to take this time to focus on our great nursing staff. They are arguably the most important people in the organization, whether they think so or not. We appreciate the sacrifices they make to take care of us and our loved ones. From working nights and holidays, to being on call and making home visits- they do it all with integrity and courage. They are selfless, caring, innovative, fierce, and much more than we have time to describe. So, nurses, thank you. You do what others cannot, we appreciate you.
With that, BBGH would like to share with you, our community, a little bit more about our nurses. Who they are and why they do what they do. As 2020 marks new beginnings, we were happy to announce the reopening of our Obstetrics Department late last year. It seems appropriate we start the year off featuring the nurses on our OB team.
Meet Samantha Andreasen, OB Registered Nurse. Samantha is from Genoa, a very small town in eastern Nebraska. She has been in the nursing field for about 12 years, starting out as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and currently is a Registered Nurse (RN). “I have worked in many different areas ranging from LTC [long term care], critical access hospitals, home health for special needs children, and now OB,” Samantha said. Although Samantha has been in the nursing field for over a decade, she said it took her a while to realize that was the area of healthcare she wanted to work in. “I started out going to school for Radiology and changed my mind and switched to OT [Occupational Therapy]. I then decided that wasn’t for me and went into nursing, starting out as a CNA. I found that I enjoyed taking care of people and helping them through their worst days, but also celebrating their best days with them.”
Getting to meet new people and help those who want/need it is rewarding to Samantha. She said, “Seeing people at their worst getting better, and knowing I had a part in that is rewarding.” She also said, “BBGH is a great place to work. I enjoy my coworkers and my job.” When Samantha isn’t taking care of others at work, she makes her family and friends a top priority. She also enjoys reading books, listening to podcasts, and on occasion crafting in her free time.
Florence Nightingale, popularly known as the ‘founder of modern nursing’ mentioned in her personal diary in the 1870s, “It will be 150 years to see the kind of nursing I envision.” We hope to continue her vision, 150 years later and 150 years from now. Samantha would like to see nursing advance as technology does in the next 100 years, as well as ‘healthcare in general becoming more affordable so everyone can get the help they need.’
As 2020 continues, keep your nurses in mind. They have families, hobbies, and feelings just like the rest of us. The main difference is they are courageous enough to do what we cannot, or choose not, to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.