CHADRON – Chadron State College expected to honor 229 candidates for graduation at commencement exercises Friday.

Dr. Beth Wentworth, Mathematics Professor, spoke at the graduate ceremony in Memorial Hall at 2 p.m.

CSC 2014 alumnus Adolfo Daniel Reynaga, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska,s poke  at the undergraduate ceremony in the Chicoine Center at 4 p.m. 

Following is the list of candidates from Box Butte County expected to graduate by degree. It consists of 92 students for master's degrees and 137 students for bachelor's degrees.

Master of Arts in Education

Nebraska

Alliance : Jacqueline Walker

Master of Business Administration

Alliance: Cindy Baker

Master of Education

Alliance: Shasta Nguyen

Bachelor of Arts

Alliance : Matthew Ellis, Ashley Fattig, Tristan Heldenbrand*, Jordan Mak, Jolene Rydell, Nicholas Smith, Sharaya Toof

Hemingford: Colt Foster

*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74

