CHADRON – Chadron State College expected to honor 229 candidates for graduation at commencement exercises Friday.
Dr. Beth Wentworth, Mathematics Professor, spoke at the graduate ceremony in Memorial Hall at 2 p.m.
CSC 2014 alumnus Adolfo Daniel Reynaga, an attorney with Legal Aid of Nebraska,s poke at the undergraduate ceremony in the Chicoine Center at 4 p.m.
Following is the list of candidates from Box Butte County expected to graduate by degree. It consists of 92 students for master's degrees and 137 students for bachelor's degrees.
Master of Arts in Education
Nebraska
Alliance : Jacqueline Walker
Master of Business Administration
Alliance: Cindy Baker
Master of Education
Alliance: Shasta Nguyen
Bachelor of Arts
Alliance : Matthew Ellis, Ashley Fattig, Tristan Heldenbrand*, Jordan Mak, Jolene Rydell, Nicholas Smith, Sharaya Toof
Hemingford: Colt Foster
*Cum laude, 3.6-3.74
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.