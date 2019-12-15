Senior Santa donations needed
Senior Santa surprise donations and bakers needed Can be a monetary or a tangible gift item for a nursing home resident in Box Butte Co. Contact Deb Planansky for more information. 487-3565
Santa visiting Hemingford library
Hemingford Library Cowboy Santa will be arriving at the Hemingford Public Library on December 19, 2019 at 4 pm. Light refreshments will be served. He will be off to his next stop at 5:30.
Holiday plays coming up
Hemingford Poliday Play Dec. 22 in Hemingford and Dec. 23 at the PAC in Alliance. Both at 7 pm. Tickets available at HCFCU, BBDC, or the Alliance Chamber.
