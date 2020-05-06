Bruce Furniture does their part to boost local economy

Bruce Furniture in Alliance as well as their locations in Hastings, Kearney, Holdrege, and their newest location in North Platte are all taking part in a “Food for Furniture” promotion to help support the economies of those communities.
“Right now our local restaurants need us more than ever,” said Bruce Furniture-Alliance Manager Ron Hauck.
Take in any takeout/delivery receipts from local restaurants dated between April 10th and May 10th and they will match the total amount up to $150.
The credit of up to $150 can be used towards any furniture purchase at any of the five locations.
Receipts from those dates can be brought in any time before September 30th to redeem the credit.
“We’ve had several people have come in to take advantage of this promotion,” said Hauck. “There’s been a nice variety of receipts turned in and it’s all been local.”
As things are changing rapidly each day, the company understands that this new reality has made it hard for everyone. At the end of the day, they want to do everything that they can to help the many communities that they are a part of.
Right now it’s the smaller businesses, family-owned businesses that need our help.
Those jobs are so important, and the company wants all of their favorite local establishments to be able to make it through these hard, uncertain times.
There are a couple of different ways that the community can support local businesses - buying gift cards for later use, sharing recommendations so that others can know about them, and of course, making a purchase. If you can, support your local restaurants by ordering food for takeout or delivery.
Hauck has been with Bruce Furniture for over 25 years.
“Bruce Furniture has a very loyal following,” Hauck said. “I’m proud to manage the original store that was opened in 1977.”
“That last week of March and that first week of April were definitely a little slower. But as soon as that stimulus check hit we saw the increase almost that same day, which was great because that is what it was for, to boost our economy.”
The Alliance location offers free delivery within a 100 mile radius of Alliance.
“We have not had any difficulties making deliveries,” Hauck said. “They always knock on the door to check that situation. They wear gloves if need be and make sure to sanitize before and after they are done.”
Bruce Furniture wanted to do their part to bring a little bit of happiness to the daily lives of their customers.
Their moto is, “Our greatest honor is being able to play a small part in your homes and your memories.”
“We’ll get through this together,” Hauck said. “Alliance and Box Butte County residents have always taken care of each other.”
