BrendaTrue (RikiHunter) just wanted a true family Christmas.Her friends played by April Hansen and Millie Butler“helped”gather upcast for a Christmas play during the first Hemingford Holiday Play performance of ATrue Family Christmas.
Two of the youngest cast members,Eli Bryner and Rhett Christianson won over the audiences hearts as they narrated the scenes with signs. The second performance was Christmas in the Land of Oz. Dorothy (Dakota Horstman, left), Scarecrow (Connor Butler,right),and the rest of the gang battle the Wicked Witch in the Land of OZ in hopes of finding the Christmas Spirit that was missing back home in Kansas.
