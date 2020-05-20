Construction begins on Jefferson Road

The Box Butte County Commissioners met this past Monday for possibly their last electronic meeting conducted over Zoom. The next meeting is scheduled to be on June 3rd at 9 a.m.
Road Superintendent Barb Keegan noted that construction on Jefferson Road between Highway 2 and Highway 385 had begun.
During the regular bi-monthly meeting on April 20th the Commissioners accepted a bid from Peltz Companies, Inc. to complete the project for a total $134,256.50.
There will be some weather days where they won’t be able to work on the road but they hope to have that section completed by mid-June.
“It’s a two part process. The bottom seven inches is not solid concrete and then the top layer is dry concrete,” said Box Butte County Chairman Mike McGinnis.
“They have used it nationwide and have really good luck with it holding up. The first project like this that they did around here was the Terry’s Westco parking lot,” he noted.
The Commissioners are planning to reopen the Box Butte County Courthouse to the public on June 1st.
