Distinguished
Jacob Bryner -6
Clayton Butler-6
Tayten Haas-6
Dakota Horstman-6
Sophia Hruby-6
Daniel Kluver-6
Grace Lilley-Gitch-6
Cody Penaluna-6
Ryan Ragsdale-6
Gattlen Bell-5
Austin Benda-5
Tehya Buser-5
Marvin Dyer-5
Jacob Garner -5
Emma Hitchcock-5
MarryJane Palmer-5
John Radspinner-5
Karly Ragsdale-5
Lucas Sulzbach-5
Taylor Swanson-5
Jayce Haas-4
EvaDena Helmink-4
Tyan Hruby-4
Cash Keane-4
Lydia Lilley-Gitch-4
Rylei Manion 4
Isabel Rutkowski-4
Aubrey Schledewitz-4
Jade Sorensen-4
Porter Sorensen-4
Alexis Stricker-4
Honors
Laney Dahlberg-6
Madison Dietrich-Cafego-6
Jake Eggers-6
Kaiden Freeman-6
Megan Jones-6
Nicole King-6
Allisen Meek-6
Talon Payne-6
Cayden Peterson-6
Owen Plog-6
Ava Schock-6
Brenna Schumacher-6
Bailey Sellman-6
Taylor Sherlock-6
Rowan Griewank-5
Anthony Haas-5
Carson Haas-5
Grayson Hunter-5
Bethany Kresl-5
Luke Laws-5
Jonathan Moreno-5
Terrell Ramos-5
Isabella Tallon-5
Teagen Thompson-5
Jackson Buser-4
Keith Buskirk-4
Connor Butler-4
Isabell Donker-4
Sofia Gomez-4
Desilee Hinman-4
Ty Horstman-4
Eli Hunter-4
Devin Mundt-4
Kenton Walker-4
Gabriel Wear-4
Ainslee Woltman-4
