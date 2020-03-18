Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW...WIND...AND TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE BEGINNING THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. PRIOR TO STRONG WINDS DEVELOPING...THERE WILL BE A PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE THAT COULD PRODUCE UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE THE TOWNS OF CHADRON...ALLIANCE...HEMINGFORD AND HARRISON. CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING ALONG AND SOUTH OF U.S. 20 TO INCLUDE DOUGLAS...MANVILLE AND LUSK. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&