Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced today, March 16, 2020, public events and gatherings will be limited to 10 people, or fewer statewide following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued Monday.
This currently DOES includes: Concerts, Festivals, Conferences, Worship service/church, Weddings, Funerals, Gyms, Theaters, Sporting, and other such events.
This currently DOES NOT include: Worksites, Grocery Stores.
Governor Ricketts said worksites could stay open, and the limit does not include grocery stores. Social distancing, staying 6 feet away from others, is critical during this time while we all work to “flatten the curve.”
Students and families, please do not gather at alternate locations. Help keep our communities safe and protect our most vulnerable populations!
We recommend that you call Panhandle Public Health District at 308-262-5764 if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread.
Residents are encouraged to review their family preparedness plans.
People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
• Social distancing, staying 6 feet away from others.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick. Social distancing has been key in reducing spread.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Panhandle Public Health District will keep you posted in this quickly changing environment. We continue to monitor the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic to anticipate its impact on the Panhandle. We are working as a unified command with Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Managers, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department on this evolving situation. We will continue to communicate important updates to the public and our partners. The CDC is putting out updated guidance daily; for the most up to date information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. To learn more about COVID-19, go to https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.
