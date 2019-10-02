Every Picture Tells A Story - Larry and Bonnie Riggs Anniversary

This picture was taken over 60 years ago.
Left to right is Anna Marie Koudelka, Joe (Kindle) Koudelka, Larry and Bonnie Riggs. The couple were first married that morning at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Hemingford on Sept. 27th, 1958. Bonnie’s grandparents had just finished a wedding dinner at their home for them. The flower bouquet was from Mary Lou Wax and mother, from their yard. The Bohemian Traditional Dinner was: Bramborove-Knedliky (potato dumplings), sauerkraut (Zelli) and roast goose. Among quests was Fr. Andrew McDonald who gave the 9:30 Mass.
The Couples four children would like to host a card shower and invite cards or messages to be sent to Bonnie and Larry for their 61st Anniversary at 1020 S.E. Villard St. McMinnville, OR 97128.
Photo taken by Louis Heinz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.