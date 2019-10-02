Every Picture Tells A Story - Larry and Bonnie Riggs Anniversary

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING LATE TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING... .CLEARING SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO PLUMMET OVERNIGHT WITH A WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE EXPECTED AS LOW TEMPERATURES DIP INTO THE MIDDLE 20S TO NEAR 30 DEGREES. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. THE FREEZE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 OR 26 DEGREES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH 9 AM THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. SENSITIVE PETS OR LIVESTOCK MAY EXPERIENCE HAZARDOUS TEMPERATURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS PETS AND LIVESTOCK FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&