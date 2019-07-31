The 2018 BBC Fair Royalty has really stepped up to help recruit ladies to join the contest. Those ladies have been representing BBC in a variety of ways and will soon be handing over their crowns. Last year’s royalty included: Miss Congeniality - Hannah Weare of Alliance, 2nd Attendant Rebecca ‘Becca’ Hanson of Hemingford, 1st Attendant - Katelyn Nunes of Alliance, and the 2018 Box Butte County Fair Queen Brielle Alwin of Alliance.
“There’s a reason these girls got the titles that they got because they are go-getters,” said BBC Fair Queen Contest Coordinator Barbie Applegarth. “I just have to ask and they are on top of things. They have been awesome girls to work with.”
“Being able to represent Box Butte County has meant the world to me,” said Becca. “It gave me the opportunity to be a good role model for young girls in the community. It has also allowed me to show how much I care for my community. Traveling while wearing a smile and my crown helped to remind me to always be kind no matter who’s watching!”
“Being able to represent Box Butte County meant a lot to me because I get to be the role model for kids that look up to,” said Hannah. “That is one of the reasons I chose to participate in the fair queen contest.”
“It has honestly been an honor,” said Katelyn. “I love that I got to see more of what goes on at Fair during the day and that I met so many incredible people who have done so much for all of us royalty. My favorite part is being a role model for not only young children in Alliance but all of Box Butte County. The smiles they get when they see us warms my heart and knowing they look up to me is the most amazing feeling ever. The year went by so fast, but the memories I have made and the confidence I have gained will always stay with me. All I can really say is, Thank You Box Butte County.”
“It has meant a lot to be a spokesperson for Box Butte County!” said Brielle. “Having the opportunity to get more involved with the community was great. I felt a lot of pressure at the beginning, but now, I feel proud to represent the county.”
As for what she’s going to take away from this experience, Brielle said.
“I’m going to take away all of the memories that I made. We appeared and were a part of many great events such as Scouting for a Cure and Walking to End Alzheimer’s. Being a part of those events showed me how fantastic our communities are! That is the most important thing I will take away from being the 2018 Box Butte County Fair Queen!”
For the ladies thinking about competing or that are competing this year, Becca had this to say.
“My advice to them would be to just go for it! Win or lose, you make so many great new friends and get to show the world who you really are. Oh... and always be yourself!”
This year’s Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest will be held on 8:00 p.m. at the grandstands located on the Fairgrounds.
Sponsors for this year include: Nebraska Total Office, Hemingford Ledger, Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, PREMA, JM & Associates, P.C. - Certified Public Accountants, Gregory’s Insurance, and Pat’s Creative.