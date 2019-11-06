The 33rd Annual Membership Meeting & Awards Luncheon held today was a success. Congratulations to our newly elected board of directors (Dawn Butcher, Dustin Chester, and Blanche Randolph) and thank you to our retiring board member of 7 years Tonya Mayer. West Side Event Center prepared another amazing meal as always.
Congratulations to our award recipients. "Entrepreneur of the Year" was awarded to the partnership of Russ Finch (Greenhouse in the Snow) & Allen Bright (Antioch Machine) on their collaboration of manufacturing and the export of the Greenhouse kits to the world. "Large Business of the Year" was awarded to Farmers Co-op in Hemingford for their new grain silo expansion project that will better serve their members and patrons. "Small Business of the Year" was awarded to a new local business, Brewery 719. And lastly, "Tourism Partner of the Year" (a new award for us this year) was awarded to Friends of Carhenge for their 'Kites Over Carhenge' event held this fall. Again congratulations to all!
Reports were given by Assistant BBDC Director/Director of Tourism Shaylee Hance, Bands on the Bricks Independent Contractor/Ringmaster Elizabeth Fritzler, and myself. Thank you to Vice President Dawn Butcher for running a successful meeting.
Thank you to the board, our partners, members, my staff and my family for making my 9th year as Executive Director a success. I couldn't do what I do without you. Let's celebrate what Box Butte County has to offer!
The world is ran by those who show up! When one is successful, we are all successful.
