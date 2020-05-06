Graduating Class of 2020 Throw-back

A number of the students from the Kindergarten Class of 2007-2008 pictured will be accepting their diplomas this weekend during graduation.
Some of young children pictured went on to spend 12 years of their lives together and have looked forward to the day when they would walk across the stage of the gym. Those plans would be changed and graduation will look a whole lot different than normal this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Their highly anticipated day will go down in the history books as the first Hemingford Graduation to be held at the football field.
Hemingford High School Graduation will be this Saturday (weather cooperating and no rain) at 2 P.M. on the Hemingford Football Field.
It is a closed to the public with only the graduates nuclear family allowed to attend.
Graduation will be broadcast on Striv, Facebook, Remind, and on the schools website.
Stay tuned to schools Facebook page as well as The Ledger Facebook page for updates.
KCOW will be honoring the graduates on Sunday at 1 PM with a special program that they have put together. Panhandle Post will also have a link to this program.
