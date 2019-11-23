Whenever there is a construction project at Box Butte General Hospital, many steps are taken to ensure the completed project fulfills the mission to lead and innovate in healthcare delivery and community wellness.
The first thing BBGH does is send out a Request for Proposal to interested contractors who may have showed interest in the project after the initial public announcement. Each company submits a proposal including their company information and background, qualifications, experience, references, and an estimated budget. Then the Building Committee at BBGH compares all the information gathered and makes the final decision.
Chief Operations Officer Jim Bargen said, “All three contractors provided great proposals including using all local subcontractors to complete the work. The Building Committee was really impressed with Dale Wood Construction’s experience and won the committee over with their overall vision and proposal for the project.”
You may be asking yourself, “Why does this project need to happen?” Currently the hospital is renting the clinic space in Hemingford. It is an older building, making it inefficient, and the layout is extremely difficult to alter to enhance or change workflow. Maintenance and repairs of a rented space can be challenging to coordinate, so a new location and building owned by the hospital should eliminate these obstacles, therefore helping us deliver the greatest healthcare possible.
“We felt it was very important to invest in the community of Hemingford. There are opportunities we can capture in this village, and this new space will offer us the ability to provide additional or supplemental services,” Bargen said. “The new, clean environment will provide a much better overall experience for the patient. It will be easy to access and aesthetically pleasing. The layout and equipment will provide a more efficient workflow and a great space to work, receive care, and practice medicine.”
The contractors anticipate breaking ground as soon as the frost is gone this coming spring, after finalizing design plans with the hospital this winter.
Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
