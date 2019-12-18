4-H Online Enrollments in Box Butte County

Christmas break is upon us and what better way to celebrate than to enroll in the Box Butte County 4-H Program!
We have 11 different clubs you can join when you enroll or you can enroll as an independent member. We have five clubs that are general clubs, meaning they focus on a variety of 4-H projects. We have six clubs that specialize in one project area, such as, horse, shooting sports (trap & BB gun/Air Rifle), livestock judging, junior leaders and dog. Clover Kids club is available for youth ages 5-7 (by January 1, 2020).
Nebraska 4-H prepares young people for successful futures. Educational programs place a strong emphasis on life skills, like critical thinking, problem-solving, social skills, communication, responsibility and leadership. Youth get the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning experience built around the concept of positive youth development.
If you are already a 4-H member and need to re-enroll or are a new member and want to learn more about 4-H, make sure you get enrolled at ne.4honline.com! 4-H is for youth ages 8-18 as of January 1, 2020. Youth ages 5-7 as of January 1, 2020 can join our Clover Kids club. The fee is just $10 that you can pay online with a current debit or credit card.
Also, we are always looking for volunteers to help with our 4-H program. If you would like to become a volunteer and help, you can enroll on 4-HOnline or call the office and see how you can help!
If you have questions, please call the Box Butte County Extension Office at 762-5616, or email Ashley Fenning, Box Butte County 4-H Assistant at astevens4@unl.edu. Our office is located at 415 Black Hills Ave in Alliance and Office hours are from 8 AM-4 PM, Monday - Friday.
Help us continue to “Make the Best Better!”
Deadline to enroll in 4-H is Wednesday, April 1, 2020!
