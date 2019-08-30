HCCC Residents Pampered

Village of Hemingford Board Member Lynda Novotny and Village Administrator/Clerk Barb Straub enjoyed treating some of the ladies that live in the Hemingford Community Care Center to manicures on Tuesday afternoon during the first ever Manicures and Margaritas Nail Party.
Straub is just about done with Florine Votruba’s nails as Interim HCCC Administrator Lori Dannar stops to admire the beautiful mauve color. HCCC staff member Rebecca Bates serves up a margarita (non-alcoholic, of course) to resident Reb Booth. Although he enjoyed helping the ladies pick colors for their nails, the ladies couldn’t quite convince Booth to let them do his nails.