Manicures and Margaritas at the Hemingford Community Care Center has become a popular event for the residents and staff.

Village of Hemingford Board Trustee Lynda Novotny and Village Clerk Barb Straub began the fun event in August and residents have enjoyed having beautifully decorated nails ever since.

Donations of acetone fingernail polish remover, top coat fingernail polish, and monetary donations are welcomed and may be dropped off at the Village Office. Contact Barb or Lynda for more information or to find out how you can order Color Street nail sheets for yourself or the residents. Mani’s will be done the last Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. in the activity room at the Care Center.

Pictured above is Lynda with Ginger Best.