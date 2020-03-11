Hemingford Community Care Center Celebrates 30 Years

The Hemingford Community Care Center hosted an open house for the public in 1990 on January 21st that between 700 to 900 people attended.
30 years and a little over a month later the HCCC hosted an open house to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The open house was held on Saturday morning with around 50 in attendance.
“30 years of caring and sharing, how awesome is that,” said Interim Administrator Lori Dannar. “The facility has been such a blessing to so many families throughout the years.”
Construction of the HCCC began in May of 1989 and cost the Village of Hemingford $1.2 million dollars. The administrator at the time was Carmen Harrahill. She said that the 52-bed residential and intermediate care facility was in the final stages of completion during the open house held 30 years ago.
It was noted in a Ledger article from January 18, 1990 that the HCCC had roughly 50% reservations and many waiting until after the open house to decide if it was the place for them.
“We invited everyone to attend and hope they take the time to see our new ‘home’,” Harrahill said in the article. “We’re pretty proud of it and can’t wait to show it off.”
Dannar echoed these exact words without even knowing it.
The staff at the Hemingford Community Care Center understands that the residents don’t live where they work… they work where the residents live.
“We work in their home,” said Dannar. “It’s a place where your hometown grandma and grandpa can come and live comfortably.”
“I visited with several people that were able to attend the open house,” said Dannar. “They are happy with staff that is here, happy that residents were out and about and being included,
The big thing was the memorial for the door that people were excited about was the new entrance.
“Our front entrance has been changed to a handicapped accessible door which was made possible by donations from two families, Jespersen's and Collins',” said Dannar. “We would encourage everyone to stop by anytime, if not during the open house and take a peek at the facility. We are very proud of what our community has.”
Hemingford School Nurse Patrick Jespersen and some of the high school students were at the open house taking blood pressures. This really gave them some hands on training.
“We’re trying to get the youth in here just to come see if working here is something you would enjoy,” said Dannar. “We want them to be a part of our facility.
March 1st marked a year for Dannar who had been previously employed by the HCCC years before.
“I’d like to do a Hemingford Community Care Center trivial in the paper to get the community involved and interested in what is happening here,” said Dannar.
A drawing was held for $50 worth of Hemingford Chamber Bucks during the open house and the winner of that was randomly drawn as Katie Dannar.
Dannar herself has a lot of history in the facility. She and her late husband Randy helped a lot during the startup phases.
“My mom rode the bus to Lincoln three times to fight for it and then she was one of the first CNAs to take classes and prove that they had enough people to work on the floor if the state approved it,” said Dannar. “Her, and I think twenty others. My family has been involved since day one.”
The facility has always been Village owned. In the early 2000s Good Samaritan and another company looked into buying it but with the bond payment nobody wanted it.
“The Village ended up keeping it and has stuck behind it,” said Dannar. “It’s a good thing. It would probably be closed by now because honestly the Village has pulled it out many times and if it was with a big corporation then they probably wouldn’t have.”
They have just started offering dental and vision insurance free for staff to hopefully bring in some staff.
They also offer insurance, a competitive wage, as well as sign on bonuses. Contact the Hemingford Community Care Center for more details.
As for the next 30 years, Dannar said, “We will continue caring and sharing and providing that hometown feel.”
