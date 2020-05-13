Graduation Day for the Hemingford High School was completely different this year but it will go down in the history books as the first and possibly only Graduation Ceremony to be held on the football field instead of inside the gym. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the graduate and their nuclear families allowed to attend in one vehicle. Cars, trucks and even a semi lined up around the football field to watch as Superintendent Charles Isom opened the ceremony. Valedictorian Becca Hanson, co-salutatorians Alex Plog and Carter Buchheit also gave speeches. As did Class President Rashell Neefe (pictured at the podium) and Emily Knote (pictured next to the stage), their speech highlighted memories from the past four years of the class’ high school career. Following graduation, the seniors and their families enjoyed a “Senior Cruise” around town as they were congratulated by citizens that lined the streets. The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department trucks were even out with lights flashing and sirens blaring! WAY TO GO BOBCATS!
