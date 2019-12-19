Hemingford Ledger's 2019 Madonna and Child

For to us a child is born. To us a son is given; And the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.~ Isaiah 9:6.
The Madonna and Child for the 2019 Edition of The Hemingford Ledger are Brook Johnson and Harlo Louisa with shepherd Grand Trevs.
Harlo and Grand are the children of Brian and Brook Johnson of Hemingford.
Harlo was born August 21, 2019.
Grandparents are Lenni and Tim Johnson of Hemingford; Great-Grandma Florence Walters of Hemingford; Ron Raschke of Alliance; Great-Grandma Violet Raschke or Gregory, SD; Jeff Johnson of Hemingford; Angela Johnson of North Tonawanda, NY; Great-Grandma Louise Donato of North Tonawanda, NY.
