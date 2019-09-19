Hemingford School District #10’s Board of Education voted 6-0 to approve the proposed 2019-2020 district budget during its meeting on Monday, Sept. 16. The general fund was set at $7,615,927 with a Special Building budget of $1,967,672 and a necessary cash reserve of $975,250.
“We have $920,608 in State aid which is coming to us through our net option funding for our option kids,” District Superintendent Charles Isom said. “That takes about 15 cents off of the levy.”
The board also voted 6-0 to approve a tax request proposal amounting to $4,919,710.00 which is down about $30 Thousand from last year. There’s $527,273 in the Special Building Fund for a total asking of $5,446,983. The total levy amounts to .8399, an increase of 2 cents from the previous year. The increase in the levy is due to the $20 million loss in valuation.
Elementary Principal Eric Arneson reported that he and Plog, Morava, and Harris attended the NE MTSS conference. This year Mr. Arneson and Mrs. Morava were able to present at the conference with the website they created. MAP testing is currently going and should be done with by September 20th, all K-3 students need to be tested at least 3 times a year.
High School Principal Daniel Kluver discussed updating the Social Studies courses. World Geography and World History will be full year classes and there are a few changes in teachers but should be smooth. He is working with Mr. Westover developing additional courses in OdysseyWare for students to take courses that we don’t offer in the building currently. He also touched on the MAPS testing and said how important it is for that testing to take place.
Special Education Coordinator Mandy Plog Report: Nebraska DHHS Town Hall Meeting - Director Courtney Miller will be talking about what is new in the Division of Developmental Disabilities and within DHHS. Updates on current projects within the Developmental Disabilities Division will be provided. I will be attending to share information from the school perspective on disabilities and mental health.
The Town Hall meeting is on Monday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. in Scottsbluff so I will be unable to attend the board meeting. Beth Dahl, Hemingford High School Special Education Para-Professional, is enrolled in an exciting new program through Chadron State College to earn her Special Education Teaching Certificate. This new student teaching program changes how CSC prepares student teachers. This program was pilot tested last year and was very successful and responsive to school needs. Hemingford agreed to participate in the program this year. A few of the changes are that student teaching candidates are in the school setting for a full academic year and able to experience all aspects of public education. They also may serve as: substitute teachers, co-teachers, paras, mentors, tutors, school committee members, coaches, etc. This will hopefully lead to increased teacher retention. With the shortages in the special ed-ucation teacher candidates in this area and across the state, an additional benefit of this program is that schools get their pick of the crop for future employment opportunities. If you have any further questions about this program, please let me know. Beth Dahl would also be happy to present to the school board at any time about this program.
Isom reported that Senator Erdman will be in Hemingford on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Red Zone. Items Mr. Isom will bring up: Fire/safety drills; option enrollment program and how it impacts our levy; property tax relief. Mr. Isom is also setting up a call with Senator Brewer to discuss the same items. Mr. Isom informed the board of the district use of Remind. This will replace School Way.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Hemingford High School.
